Amazon दे रहा है इनाम जीतने का बंपर चांस, बस करना होगा ये छोटा सा काम

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 18 July 2022 को 1 हजार रुपये का बंपर इनाम जीत सकते हैं. ये क्विज जेनरल नॉलेज पर बेस्ड होता है. इसमें आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने होते हैं. यानी आज आपको Amazon Quiz में हिस्सा लेना होगा.

आपको बता दें कि Amazon रोज यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है. ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं.

हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है. Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. In December 2021, Department of Posts released a special commemorative stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of which Indian company?

जवाब- Mahindra Group

2. Which Indian village was awarded 'Best World Tourism Village' tag by UNWTO in 2021?

जवाब- Pochampally

3. The UN Committee for Development Policy has recommended which of these country's graduation from Least Developed Country status?

जवाब- Bangladesh

4. The male lead in a film based on this ship appeared as a PanAm pilot in which these 2000s movies directed by Steven Spielberg?

जवाब- Catch Me If You Can

5. This medieval sport appears as the logo of which of these popular stationary brands?

जवाब- Faber-Castell