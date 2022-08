IND vs WI: टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी टी20 में विंडीज को दी करारी मात, सीरीज पर 4-1 से किया कब्जा

For his superb bowling display of 3⃣/1⃣5⃣, @akshar2026 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat West Indies in the fifth #WIvIND T20I to complete a 4-1 series win. 👏 👏



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/EgKXTtbLEa pic.twitter.com/ihN8RyQT4S