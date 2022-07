IND vs ENG: भारत के खिलाफ T-20, ODI सीरीज के लिए इंग्लैंड टीम का ऐलान, जोस बटलर कप्तान

Our squad to take on @BCCI in the three-match IT20 series 💥



More here: https://t.co/UumWQ5m7xa



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 @Vitality_UK pic.twitter.com/ZNqEtmHNZC