IND-W vs SL-W: कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर का धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन, भारत ने श्रीलंका का किया सूपड़ा साफ

Captain @ImHarmanpreet is the Player of the Match award in the 3rd #SLvIND ODI as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs and wrap the series 3⃣-0⃣. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HbkxJW3e4e pic.twitter.com/iohkt3L1rg