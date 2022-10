J-K: आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सेना का असॉल्ट डॉग भी घायल, गोली लगने के बाद भी आतंकियों से लड़ता रहा

Op Tangpawa, #Anantnag.



Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. Area cordoned & contact established. Firefight ensued & 02 terrorists eliminated. 02 soldiers & an army dog injured. Soldiers evacuated to 92 BH and are stable. 02xAK Rifles & war like stores recovered. pic.twitter.com/p4WVfFbD0Y