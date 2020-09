सुशांत को याद कर रहीं बहन श्वेता, 4 साल पुरानी फोटोज में दिखी शानदार बॉन्डिंग

It was Oct of 2016, Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. I was sooo proud of him and so excited that I took the first plane I got to reach India and celebrate Bhai’s success together ❤️I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss. 🙏#MyBrotherTheBest #MissYouBhai

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Sep 3, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT