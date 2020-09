सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के बॉलीवुड में हुए 10 साल, स्पेशल वीडियो के जरिए बयां किया सफर

I cant believe its been 10 whole years since i first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do... but you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU! Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here i am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience - good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning...

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:37am PDT