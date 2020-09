अनुराग कश्यप की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर अनशन करेंगी पायल, आज वर्सोवा थाने जाएंगी

Article 19 of the Indian constitution gives me the freedom to express and dissent. Those who fight for our freedoms must not be punished. #UnGagDissent now! We may be masked to protect ourselves from #Covid19 but we are still free to speak up! Honoured by Harvard Law for her contributions to policy and law, Sudha Bharadwaj has stood up for the rights of the poor and tribal communities @aiindia @amnesty @amitshahofficial @narendramodi @therichachadha @anubhavsinhaa @alifazal9 . You too can join the protest by doing the following (see pic 2 and 3) also - link in bio .

