Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ....#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 1, 2020 at 12:41am PDT