गोवा के मंत्री का करण जौहर को अल्टीमेटम, गंदगी फैलाने के लिए माफी मांगे या जुर्माना भरें

40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart....all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies ....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa! Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create ....I love you so much Papa...❤️

