कंगना के ड्रग्स कनेक्शन पर बोले अध्ययन, मुंबई पुलिस अब मुझे समन नहीं भेजे

Jab tak 2.0 has touched 1 million hearts today ! The love the warmth and affection has only come by because of all the #ssrwarriors who love him unconditionally! All around the globe ! With whatever little I know I tried my best to give #sushantsinghrajput the best possible tribute ! Also apologies to a very small handful of people who felt it was done to gain any sort of publicity ! God bless them. ! Love and light ❤️ sush bhai will be smiling seeing so much love for him ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput The fight continues ..... @h_c_official

A post shared by TINKA SINGH (@adhyayansuman) on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:23am PDT