Ind Vs Nz, Kanpur Test: न्यूजीलैंड के बॉलर काइल जैमिसन का कमाल, सबसे तेज 50 विकेट लेने के मामले में बनाया रिकॉर्ड

There it is! The early strike and it is Kyle Jamieson with his first ball. Bowls Gill for 1. His 50th Test wicket coming in his 9th Test. The fastest New Zealand bowler to the mark. Previously Shane Bond in his 12th Test. India 2/1 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/yGSlW6a2d5 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/nm1ZgxXfeE