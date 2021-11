IND vs NZ, Kanpur Test: दूसरी पारी में न्यूजीलैंड ने निकाली भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की हवा, ऐसे पत्तों की तरह ढह गया टॉप ऑर्डर

SOUTHEE! 2 wickets in 3 balls as he gets Jadeja LBW with one that decked back late. India 51-5, the lead is 100. Follow LIVE on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/yGSlW6a2d5 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/e7NtsCDS76