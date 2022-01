BBL, Unmukt Chand: दूसरे मुकाबले में दिखा उन्मुक्त चंद का जोर, जड़े लंबे छक्के... देखें Video

It’s been a dream come true 2 play at the @MCG. Felt a childlike energy entering the G. Not the result we wanted, nonetheless, a gud outing. Hopefully can take a lot of +ves frm this & apply on my nxt & coming adventures. Feels good 2 be back on the big stage. @BBL @RenegadesBBL pic.twitter.com/FHLEjKGXyu