SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: एशिया कप के पहले मैच में अफगानिस्तान की धमाकेदार जीत, 10 ओवर में ही श्रीलंका को पटका

🚨 RESULT | AfghanAtalan WIN BY 8 WICKETS@RGurbaz_21 (40) and @zazai_3 (37*) followed their incredible bowling effort with an electrifying batting display as they chased down the 106-run target with 9.5 overs to spare.



Congratulations to everyone!#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YAKL18G1z4