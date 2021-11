मुंबई: नवाब मलिक की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें, गवर्नर से मिला वानखेड़े परिवार, 2 केस दर्ज

Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father, wife and sister met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today. Wankhede's father says, "My daughter-in-law, daughter and I met the Governor today. We gave him a memorandum. The Governor assured us that everything will be fine." pic.twitter.com/KkWMwMya3Q

We told the Gov everything - everything happening with us. It was not as if we went to him with a complaint. We just told him that it's a fight for truth & we're going to fight, we just need strength. He gave us strength & assurance: Kranti Redkar Wankhede, Sameer Wankhede's wife