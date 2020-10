BB: हिना-गौहर का अनोखा कारनामा, सिद्धार्थ की चप्पल से खोला बोतल का ढक्कन

Gauhar:opener hai kya? Sid:meri chappel mae Gauhar:what?? Hina:dikhao Gauhar:let's experiment Hina opens up bottle with opener hidden in his chappal🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 Chk out video for same #SidharthShukla #SiddharthShukla #SidHearts #RealSidharthShukla #TeamSidharthShukla #RealSid #BiggBoss #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14

A post shared by adorable_sidhearts (@adorable__sidhearts) on Oct 7, 2020 at 9:50am PDT