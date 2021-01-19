India vs Australia: टीम इंडिया की जीत के जश्न में डूबा बॉलीवुड, शाहरुख बोले- सारी रात सो नहीं सका

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी में इतिहास रच दिया है. ब्रिस्बेन में चौथे टेस्ट में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया है. भारत ने 3 विकेट से जीत हासिल की है. ऐसे में पूरे देश में खुशी का माहौल है. हर कोई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं. बॉलीवुड सितारे भी ट्वीट कर बधाई दे रहे हैं.

रितेश देशमुख और शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई



एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा- इंजिया जिंदाबाद, इंडिया टीम पर गर्व है. ये बहुत बड़ी जीत है. बधाई हो कैप्टन अजिंक्य रहाणे. वहीं एक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने लिखा- ऐतिहासिक जीत!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

एक्टर शाहरुख खान ने लिखा- हमारी टीम के लिए एक पूरी तरह से शानदार जीत!!! पूरी रात हर बॉल को देखा. अब थोड़ा आराम से सोएंगे और इस ऐतिहासिक पल का स्वाद चखेंगे. हमारे सभी लड़कों को प्यार और इस जीत के माध्यम से हमें पावर देने के लिए प्रशंसा करते हैं. चक दे इंडिया!

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 19, 2021

All out for 36 runs in the first match, losing so many big players, saved the 3rd match from the brink of defeat and won the 4th today, beating all odds and by playing fearlessly. You have made us all so proud today . Jai Hind. #INDvsAUS #JeetkiZid — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) January 19, 2021

This feels as big as the World Cup. What a team! Well played... thanks for making me feel invincible :) Gabba the fortress down you go💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #INDvAUS — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) January 19, 2021

#INDvsAUS .. what a game. You made us proud #TeamIndia — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 19, 2021

Yeahhhhhhhhhjj!!!!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 @RishabhPant17 you just won over a fan for life!!!! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy comes home — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) January 19, 2021

कार्तिक बोले- इस मैच पर बने फिल्म

कार्तिक आर्यन ने लिखा- इस मैच पर तो फिल्म बननी चाहिए. क्या ऐतिहासिक जीत है. वहीं अंगद बेदी, अमित साध, प्रकाश राज और सैयामी खेर ने भी टीम इंडिया की जीत पर खुशी जाहिर की है.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

पीएम मोदी ने भी टीम को बधाई देते हुए लिखा- ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टीम इंडिया की जीत से हम सभी खुश हैं. उनकी उल्लेखनीय ऊर्जा और जुनून पूरे समय दिखाई दे रहा था. ये उनका दृढ़ इरादा, उल्लेखनीय धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प था. टीम को बधाई! शुभकामनाएं.

एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा और अनिल कपूर ने भी ट्वीट कर टीम इंडिया की तारीफ की और उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी है.

What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 19, 2021