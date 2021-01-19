scorecardresearch
 

India vs Australia: टीम इंडिया की जीत के जश्न में डूबा बॉलीवुड, शाहरुख बोले- सारी रात सो नहीं सका

एक्टर शाहरुख खान ने लिखा- हमारी टीम के लिए एक पूरी तरह से शानदार जीत!!! पूरी रात हर बॉल को देखा. अब थोड़ा आराम से सोएंगे और इस ऐतिहासिक पल का स्वाद चखेंगे. हमारे सभी लड़कों को प्यार और इस जीत के माध्यम से हमें पावर देने के लिए प्रशंसा करते हैं. चक दे इंडिया!

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी में इतिहास रच दिया है. ब्रिस्बेन में चौथे टेस्ट में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया है. भारत ने 3 विकेट से जीत हासिल की है. ऐसे में पूरे देश में खुशी का माहौल है. हर कोई भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं. बॉलीवुड सितारे भी ट्वीट कर बधाई दे रहे हैं. 

रितेश देशमुख  और शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई


एक्टर रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा- इंजिया जिंदाबाद, इंडिया टीम पर गर्व है. ये बहुत बड़ी जीत है. बधाई हो कैप्टन अजिंक्य रहाणे. वहीं एक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने लिखा- ऐतिहासिक जीत!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

कार्तिक बोले- इस मैच पर बने फिल्म

कार्तिक आर्यन ने लिखा- इस मैच पर तो फिल्म बननी चाहिए. क्या ऐतिहासिक जीत है. वहीं अंगद बेदी, अमित साध, प्रकाश राज और सैयामी खेर ने भी टीम इंडिया की जीत पर खुशी जाहिर की है.

पीएम मोदी ने भी टीम को बधाई देते हुए लिखा- ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टीम इंडिया की जीत से हम सभी खुश हैं. उनकी उल्लेखनीय ऊर्जा और जुनून पूरे समय दिखाई दे रहा था. ये उनका दृढ़ इरादा, उल्लेखनीय धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प था. टीम को बधाई! शुभकामनाएं.

एक्ट्रेस प्रीति जिंटा और अनिल कपूर ने भी ट्वीट कर टीम इंडिया की तारीफ की और उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी है.

 

