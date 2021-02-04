scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

तापसी का ट्वीट- दूसरों के लिए प्रोपेगेंडा टीचर न बनें, विश्वास के सिस्टम को मजबूत करें

स्टार्स ने भारत की एकता के बारे में बात करते हुए रिहाना को जवाब दिया था. साथ ही प्रोपेगेंडा के खिलाफ भारत की एकता का बखान किया था. ये सभी ट्वीट्स चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं. अब एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने इसपर अपनी राय रखी है. तापसी के मुताबिक, अगर महज एक ट्वीट से आपकी एकता पर आंच आती है, तो आपको सोचने की जरूरत है. 

तापसी पन्नू तापसी पन्नू

भारत में जारी किसान आंदोलन में पूरी दुनिया की नजर में आ गया है. कृषि कानून के विरोध में धरना दे रहे किसानों को 60 दिन से ज्यादा हो गए हैं और अब किसानों को पूरी दुनिया से समर्थन मिलने लगा है. हाल ही में अमेरिकी सिंगर रिहाना ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से किसानों के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया था. रिहाना ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "हम इस बारे में बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे. #FarmersProtest." रिहाना के ट्वीट पर लगातार बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन आए. स्टार्स जैसे अजय देवगन से लेकर अक्षय कुमार, करण जौहर आदि संग अन्य ने इसपर रिएक्ट किया. 

तापसी पन्नू ने किया ट्वीट 

जाहिर है कि कंगना रनौत ने भी रिहाना को ट्वीट के जरिए बातें सुनाईं. स्टार्स ने भारत की एकता के बारे में बात करते हुए रिहाना को जवाब दिया था. साथ ही प्रोपेगेंडा के खिलाफ भारत की एकता का बखान किया था. ये सभी ट्वीट्स चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं. अब एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने इसपर अपनी राय रखी है. तापसी के मुताबिक, अगर महज एक ट्वीट से आपकी एकता पर आंच आती है, तो आपको सोचने की जरूरत है. 

तापसी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ''अगर एक ट्वीट से आपकी एकता पर आंच आती है, एक मजाक आपके विश्वास को हिला देता है या एक शो आपकी धार्मिक भावना पर असर डालता है तो वो आप हैं जिसे अपने विश्वास के सिस्टम को मजबूत करने की जरूरत है, ना कि दूसरों के लिए प्रोपेगेंडा टीचर बनने की.''

देखें: आजतक LIVE TV 

बता दें कि सरकार के समर्थन में अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा था, ''किसान हमारे देश का बेहद महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं. उनकी समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए सभी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं. इसलिए सभी मिलकर एक समाधान के लिए समर्थन करें. किसी भी तरह का विभाजन पैदा करने वालों पर ध्यान देने की बजाय समाधान पर फोकस करें.''

वहीं अजय देवगन ने ट्विटर कर लिखा था, ''भारत या भारतीय नीतियों के खिलाफ किसी भी तरह का झूठा प्रचार न करें। इस समय जरूर है एकजुट होने की.'' दोनों ने #IndiaTogether और #IndiaAgainstPropaganda जैसे हैशटैग्स का इस्तेमाल भी किया था. 
 

 

TAGS:
आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट