तापसी का ट्वीट- दूसरों के लिए प्रोपेगेंडा टीचर न बनें, विश्वास के सिस्टम को मजबूत करें

भारत में जारी किसान आंदोलन में पूरी दुनिया की नजर में आ गया है. कृषि कानून के विरोध में धरना दे रहे किसानों को 60 दिन से ज्यादा हो गए हैं और अब किसानों को पूरी दुनिया से समर्थन मिलने लगा है. हाल ही में अमेरिकी सिंगर रिहाना ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से किसानों के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया था. रिहाना ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "हम इस बारे में बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे. #FarmersProtest." रिहाना के ट्वीट पर लगातार बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन आए. स्टार्स जैसे अजय देवगन से लेकर अक्षय कुमार, करण जौहर आदि संग अन्य ने इसपर रिएक्ट किया.

तापसी पन्नू ने किया ट्वीट

जाहिर है कि कंगना रनौत ने भी रिहाना को ट्वीट के जरिए बातें सुनाईं. स्टार्स ने भारत की एकता के बारे में बात करते हुए रिहाना को जवाब दिया था. साथ ही प्रोपेगेंडा के खिलाफ भारत की एकता का बखान किया था. ये सभी ट्वीट्स चर्चा का विषय बने हुए हैं. अब एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने इसपर अपनी राय रखी है. तापसी के मुताबिक, अगर महज एक ट्वीट से आपकी एकता पर आंच आती है, तो आपको सोचने की जरूरत है.

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

तापसी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ''अगर एक ट्वीट से आपकी एकता पर आंच आती है, एक मजाक आपके विश्वास को हिला देता है या एक शो आपकी धार्मिक भावना पर असर डालता है तो वो आप हैं जिसे अपने विश्वास के सिस्टम को मजबूत करने की जरूरत है, ना कि दूसरों के लिए प्रोपेगेंडा टीचर बनने की.''

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

