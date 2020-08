कोरोना काल में थियेटर में फिल्म देखने निकलीं सोनम, डिंपल की परफॉर्मेंस पर कही ये बात

So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing. 🎥 🎭

