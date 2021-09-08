scorecardresearch
 

अक्षय कुमार की मां का निधन, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दुख जताते हुए दीं संवेदनाएं

कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षय कुमार की मां की आत्मा की शांति के लिए दुआ की है. इनमें अजय देवगन, जैकलीन फर्नांडीस से लेकर सलमान खान तक के नाम शामिल हैं. सभी ने अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर दुख जताया है और एक्टर का ढांढस बढ़ाया है. 

सलमान खान-अक्षय कुमार अपनी मां के साथ सलमान खान-अक्षय कुमार अपनी मां के साथ
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख
  • सलमान, अजय देवगन ने दी संवेदनाएं
  • लंबे वक्त से बीमार थीं एक्टर की मां

एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की मां का बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया है. अपनी मां को सबसे ज्यादा प्यार करने वाले अक्षय कुमार उनके चले जाने से दुखी हैं. अक्षय कुमार और उनके परिवार के लिए ये सबसे मुश्किल वक्त है. दुख की इस घड़ी में एक्टर और उनके परिवार की हिम्मत बढ़ाने और सांत्वना देने के लिए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स अक्षय कुमार के घर पहुंच रहे हैं.

सेलेब्स ने जताया अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर शोक 

इसके अलावा कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षय कुमार की मां की आत्मा की शांति के लिए दुआ की है. इनमें अजय देवगन, जैकलीन फर्नांडीस से लेकर सलमान खान तक के नाम शामिल हैं. सभी ने अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर दुख जताया है और एक्टर का ढांढस बढ़ाया है. सलमान खान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- प्यारे अक्की, आपकी मां के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख पहुंचा. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. आपके परिवार और तुम्हें मेरी संवेदनाएं.

अजय देवगन ने ट्वीट में लिखा- डियर अक्की, तुम्हारी मां के गुजर जाने पर मेरी संवेदनाएं. अरुणाजी की आत्मा को शांति मिले, तुम्हारे परिवार और तुम्हें मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.

इनके अलावा नील नितिन मुकेश, विंदू दारा सिंह, निमरत कौर, निखिल आडवाणी, मधुर भंडारकर, पूजा भट्ट, रेणुका सहाणे,जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, मनीष पॉल, पूजा हेगड़े, इमरान हाशमी, दिया मिर्जा समेत कई सेलेब्स ने एक्टर की मां के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए संवेदना व्यक्त की है.

 

लेटेस्ट