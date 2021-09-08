अक्षय कुमार की मां का निधन, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दुख जताते हुए दीं संवेदनाएं

एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की मां का बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया है. अपनी मां को सबसे ज्यादा प्यार करने वाले अक्षय कुमार उनके चले जाने से दुखी हैं. अक्षय कुमार और उनके परिवार के लिए ये सबसे मुश्किल वक्त है. दुख की इस घड़ी में एक्टर और उनके परिवार की हिम्मत बढ़ाने और सांत्वना देने के लिए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स अक्षय कुमार के घर पहुंच रहे हैं.

सेलेब्स ने जताया अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर शोक

इसके अलावा कई सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षय कुमार की मां की आत्मा की शांति के लिए दुआ की है. इनमें अजय देवगन, जैकलीन फर्नांडीस से लेकर सलमान खान तक के नाम शामिल हैं. सभी ने अक्षय कुमार की मां के निधन पर दुख जताया है और एक्टर का ढांढस बढ़ाया है. सलमान खान ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- प्यारे अक्की, आपकी मां के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख पहुंचा. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले. आपके परिवार और तुम्हें मेरी संवेदनाएं.

Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2021

अजय देवगन ने ट्वीट में लिखा- डियर अक्की, तुम्हारी मां के गुजर जाने पर मेरी संवेदनाएं. अरुणाजी की आत्मा को शांति मिले, तुम्हारे परिवार और तुम्हें मेरी संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति.

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

इनके अलावा नील नितिन मुकेश, विंदू दारा सिंह, निमरत कौर, निखिल आडवाणी, मधुर भंडारकर, पूजा भट्ट, रेणुका सहाणे,जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, मनीष पॉल, पूजा हेगड़े, इमरान हाशमी, दिया मिर्जा समेत कई सेलेब्स ने एक्टर की मां के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए संवेदना व्यक्त की है.

So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru 🙏🏼 @akshaykumar https://t.co/B7WOxbI6qb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and the family sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 8, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻so sorry for your loss .. heartfelt condolences to you and your family . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 8, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for your strong maa prah, she will always be blessing us from the heavens 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 8, 2021

My deepest & most sincere condolences! May you navigate this phase and the years ahead with love & strength. 🙏🙏🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and your family for this inconsolable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 8, 2021

Condolences and prayers sir… 🙏🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 8, 2021