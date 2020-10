बिना सर्जरी इस गंभीर समस्या से ठीक हुए अनिल कपूर, 10 साल से झेल रहे थे दर्द

I had been suffering from a Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery...

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:28am PDT