अमिताभ बच्चन के इंडस्ट्री में 51 साल पूरे, फैन ने KBC के सेट पर दिया खास तोहफा

... No .... that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:21am PST