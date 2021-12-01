MCC NEET Counselling 2021: नीट 2021 एग्जाम रिजल्ट के आधार पर ऑल इंडिया कोटा (AIQ) सीटों पर एडमिशन शुरू होने अभी बाकी हैं जबकि कुछ राज्यों में MBBS, BDS सीटों के लिए स्टेट कोटे में एडमिशन शुरू हो गया है. असम, पंजाब और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में NEET 2021 के जरिए अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सज़ में दाखिले के लिए काउंसलिंग शुरू हो गई है. इसके अलावा ओड़िशा ने 29 नवंबर से काउंसलिंग निर्धारित की थी लेकिन बाद में इसे स्थगित कर दिया. ओड़िशा नीट काउंसलिंग को लेकर कोई घोषणा अभी नहीं की गई है.
ऑल इंडिया सीटों पर एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग MCC द्वारा आयोजित की जाएगी जिसका शेड्यूल आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mcc.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. स्टेट वाइस काउंसलिंग के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट की लिस्ट यहां चेक करें.
NEET Councelling Official websites Direct Link....
Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling website
Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling website
Assam NEET counselling website
Bihar NEET counselling website
Chandigarh NEET counselling website
Chhattisgarh NEET counselling website
Gujarat NEET counselling website
Haryana NEET counselling website
Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling website
Jammu and Kashmir NEET counselling website
Jharkhand NEET counselling website
Karnataka NEET counselling website
Kerala NEET counselling website
Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling website
Maharashtra NEET counselling website
Manipur NEET counselling website
Meghalaya NEET counselling website
Mizoram NEET counselling website
Nagaland NEET counselling website
Odisha NEET counselling website
Puducherry NEET counselling website
Punjab NEET counselling website
Rajasthan NEET counselling website
Tamil Nadu NEET counselling website
Tripura NEET counselling website
Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling website
Uttarakhand NEET counselling website