NEET Counselling 2021: स्‍टेट वाइस नीट काउंसलिंग शुरू, देखें ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट की लिस्‍ट

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: असम, पंजाब और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में NEET 2021 के जरिए अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सज़ में दाखिले के लिए काउंसलिंग शुरू हो गई है. इसके अलावा ओड़‍िशा ने 29 नवंबर से काउंसलिंग निर्धारित की थी लेकिन बाद में इसे स्थगित कर दिया. ओड़‍िशा नीट काउंसलिंग को लेकर कोई घोषणा अभी नहीं की गई है.

स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • AIQ सीटों के लिए काउंसलिंग जल्‍द शुरू होगी
  • कुछ राज्‍यों में शुरू हो चुकी स्टेट वाइस कांउसलिंग

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: नीट 2021 एग्‍जाम रिजल्‍ट के आधार पर ऑल इंडिया कोटा (AIQ) सीटों पर एडमिशन शुरू होने अभी बाकी हैं जबकि कुछ राज्यों में MBBS, BDS सीटों के लिए स्‍टेट कोटे में एडमिशन शुरू हो गया है. असम, पंजाब और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में NEET 2021 के जरिए अंडरग्रेजुएट मेडिकल कोर्सज़ में दाखिले के लिए काउंसलिंग शुरू हो गई है. इसके अलावा ओड़‍िशा ने 29 नवंबर से काउंसलिंग निर्धारित की थी लेकिन बाद में इसे स्थगित कर दिया. ओड़‍िशा नीट काउंसलिंग को लेकर कोई घोषणा अभी नहीं की गई है.

ऑल इंडिया सीटों पर एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग MCC द्वारा आयोजित की जाएगी जिसका शेड्यूल आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mcc.nic.in पर जारी किया जाएगा. स्‍टेट वाइस काउंसलिंग के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट की लिस्‍ट यहां चेक करें.

NEET Councelling Official websites Direct Link....

Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling website 

Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling website

Assam NEET counselling website

Bihar NEET counselling website

Chandigarh NEET counselling website

Chhattisgarh NEET counselling website

Goa NEET counselling website

Gujarat NEET counselling website

Haryana NEET counselling website

Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling website

Jammu and Kashmir NEET counselling website

Jharkhand NEET counselling website

Karnataka NEET counselling website

Kerala NEET counselling website

Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling website

Maharashtra NEET counselling website

Manipur NEET counselling website

Meghalaya NEET counselling website

Mizoram NEET counselling website

Nagaland NEET counselling website

Odisha NEET counselling website

Puducherry NEET counselling website

Punjab NEET counselling website

Rajasthan NEET counselling website

Tamil Nadu NEET counselling website

Tripura NEET counselling website

Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling website

Uttarakhand NEET counselling website

West Bengal NEET counselling website

