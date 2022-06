Hardik Pandya: 'मेरे बारे में बहुत सी बातें...', हार्दिक पंड्या ने टीम इंडिया में कमबैक के पीछे का खोला राज

From emotions on making a comeback to #TeamIndia and #TATAIPL triumph to goals for the future. 👏 👍



DO NOT MISS as @hardikpandya7 discusses this and more. 👌 👌



Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/2q8kGRpyij pic.twitter.com/BS2zvnxbpP