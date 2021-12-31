<div class="sidebar liveupdate" data-tb-region="लाइव अपडेट"> <div class="hed-panel-common"> <div class="widget-head"> <div class="widget-title"> <span><svg version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 55 55" style="enable-background:new 0 0 55 55;" xml:space="preserve"><g><g><path style="fill:#D91F26;" d="M9.867,4h35.258c3.242,0,5.876,2.628,5.876,5.876v35.258c-0.011,2.373-1.452,4.508-3.644,5.406c-2.186,0.921-4.711,0.433-6.404-1.234L5.695,14.048c-1.67-1.687-2.158-4.218-1.234-6.404C5.359,5.446,7.494,4.012,9.867,4"></path></g></g></svg></span> <h2>लाइव अपडेट</h2> </div> </div> </div> <div class="live-update-container showcase"> <div class="live-update-body Custom_Scroll_added"> <ul> <li data-tb-region-item="" class="active" > <a title="दिल्ली: ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिस कर्मियों को बचाने के लिए बनाए गए नोडल ऑफिसर" href="#" data-id="scrol_item_100759" data-append_id="comment_100759" class="scrol_launcher"> <div class="live-list-group"> <h4>12:37 AM</h4> <p>दिल्ली: ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिस कर्मियों को बचाने के लिए बनाए गए नोडल ऑफिसर</p> </div> </a> </li> <li data-tb-region-item="" > <a title="झारखंड: धनबाद में नए साल की पार्टी और पिकनिक पर धारा 144 का पहरा" href="#" data-id="scrol_item_100757" data-append_id="comment_100757" class="scrol_launcher"> <div class="live-list-group"> <h4>12:07 AM</h4> <p>झारखंड: धनबाद में नए साल की पार्टी और पिकनिक पर धारा 144 का पहरा</p> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="blogcontent-area"> <div class="maincontent-area"> <h1>Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस</h1> <h3> <a target="_blank" title="aajtak.in" href="https://www.aajtak.in/author/aajtakin-52" >aajtak.in</a> | नई दिल्ली | 31 दिसंबर 2021, 12:37 AM IST </h3> <h2 class="blg-kick">देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं.</h2> </div> <div class="mainblog-img-outer"> <div class="mainblog-img"> <img title="-फाइल फोटो." class="lazyload " src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/default.png?size=900:504" data-src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/images/breaking_news/202112/omaikaraona-sixteen_nine.jpg?size=900:504" alt="-फाइल फोटो." /> <span>-फाइल फोटो.</span> </div> </div> <div class="liveblog_des"> <div class="text-formatted field field--name-field-liveblog-description field--type-text-with-summary field--label-hidden field__item"><p>New Corona Variant Omicron Cases, Corona virus Latest News: पूरी दुनिया के 121 देशों में एक महीने में ओमिक्रोन के 3,30,000 से ज्यादा सामने आ चुके हैं. अभी तक ओमिक्रॉन से 59 मौतें रिपोर्ट की गई हैं. भारत की बात करें तो यहां अब तक ओमिक्रॉन के 961 केस सामने आ चुके हैं. इनमें से 320 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं. ओमिक्रॉन के सबसे ज्यादा केस दिल्ली में सामने आए हैं. यहां अब तक 263 केस मिल चुके हैं. हालांकि, 57 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं. वहीं, महाराष्ट्र में अब तक 252 केस मिले. ओमिक्रॉन से जुड़े आज के सारे अपडेट पढ़ें...</p> </div> </div> <div class="blogouter"> <div class="blog-desc" id="scrol_item_100759"> <div class="blogtime"> <strong>12:37 AM</strong> <span>(एक घंटा पहले)</span> </div> <div class="blogcontent"> <h3>दिल्ली: ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिस कर्मियों को बचाने के लिए बनाए गए नोडल ऑफिसर</h3> <h5><span>Posted by :- </span> om Pratap </h5> <p>दिल्ली में ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिसकर्मियों को बचाने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस की तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं. पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में दिल्ली पुलिस की सभी यूनिट के प्रमुखों को उस यूनिट का नोडल ऑफिसर बनाया है. स्पेशल कमिश्रर शालिनी सिंह ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए दिल्ली के सभी 15 जिलों के डीसीपी को भी इलाज के उचित इंतजाम कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं. कहा गया है कि इसमें किसी भी तरह की कोताही न बरती जाए.</p> <ul class="social"> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="blog-desc" id="scrol_item_100757"> <div class="blogtime"> <strong>12:07 AM</strong> <span>(एक घंटा पहले)</span> </div> <div class="blogcontent"> <h3>झारखंड: धनबाद में नए साल की पार्टी और पिकनिक पर धारा 144 का पहरा</h3> <h5><span>Posted by :- </span> om Pratap </h5> <p>कोरोना के नए वैरिएंट ओमिक्रॉन के बढ़ते हुए खतरे को देखते हुए धनबाद जिला प्रशासन ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है. एसडीएम प्रेम कुमार तिवारी ने 30 सितंबर की आधी रात से 2 जनवरी की आधी रात तक धनबाद के होटलों क्लबों और पिकनिक स्पॉटों पर धारा 144 लागू करने का आदेश दिया है. बता दें कि झारखंड में गुरुवार को 482 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं. इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 246 केस राजधानी रांची में ही मिले हैं. </p> <ul class="social"> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="detail-bottom-ad"> <div class="detail970X90"><div class="top-add-section"><div class="inner-ad-section"><div id='div-gpt-ad-1506665508453-4' style=''><script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1506665508453-4'); });</script></div></div></div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div> <div></div> <footer> <div class="ft-container"> <div class="footer-top-section"> <ul> <li><a alt="About us" href="https://www.indiatodaygroup.com/about-us.php" target="_blank">About us</a></li> <li><a alt="Contact us" href="https://www.indiatodaygroup.com/contact.php" target="_blank">Contact us</a></li> <li><a alt="Advertise with us" href="http://specials.indiatoday.com/specials/popup/advertisewithus.htm" target="_blank">Advertise with us</a></li> <li><a alt="Complaint Redressal" href="https://www.aajtak.in/complain-redressal" target="_blank">Complaint Redressal</a></li> <li><a alt="Investors" href="https://www.aajtak.in/investor" target="_blank">Investors</a></li> <li><a alt="Rate Card" href="https://www.aajtak.in/rate-card" target="_blank">Rate Card</a></li> <li><a alt="Privacy Policy" href="https://www.indiatodaygroup.com/privacy-policy.html" target="_blank">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a alt="Terms and Conditions" href="http://specials.indiatoday.com/common/termsandconditions.phtml" target="_blank">Terms and Conditions</a></li> <li><a alt="Correction Policy" href="https://www.aajtak.in/fact-check/correction-policy" target="_blank">Correction Policy</a></li> <li><a alt="Press Releases" href="https://www.aajtak.in/prnewswire/prnewswire.html" target="_blank">Press Releases</a></li> <li><a alt="T&Cs for AajTak HD Contest" href="https://smedia2.intoday.in/microsites/aajtak-hd/AT-HD-Media-Planners-Contest-T&Cs-TVTN.pdf" target="_blank">T&Cs for AajTak HD Contest</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-middel-section-main"> <div class="fmsm_col-first ft-row"> <div class="ft-col6"> <div class="link-heading">Education:</div> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.vasantvalley.org/vasantvalley/default.shtml" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Vasant Valley">Vasant Valley</a></li> <li><a href="http://learntoday.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Online Courses">Online Courses</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Education">India Today Education</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/itmi/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="ITMI">ITMI</a></li> </ul> <div class="link-heading"><br /> Gaming:</div> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.indiatodaygaming.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Gaming">India Today Gaming</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.itg.gg/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Gaming">World Esports Cup</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="ft-col6"> <div class="link-heading">Online Shopping:</div> <ul class="mb13"> <li><a href="http://www.indiatodaydiaries.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Diaries">India Today Diaries</a></li> </ul> <div class="link-heading">Printing:</div> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.thomsonpress.com" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Thomson Press">Thomson Press</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="fmsm_col-second"> <div class="link-heading">Subscription:</div> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Cosmopolitan">Cosmopolitan</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.oddnaari.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="OddNaari">OddNaari</a></li> <li><a href="http://moneytoday.intoday.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Money Today">Money Today</a></li> <li><a href="http://subscription.readersdigest.in/rdindia/subscription_2016/index.jsp?csource=aajtak" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Reader's Digest">Reader's Digest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.musictoday.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Music Today">Music Today</a></li> <li><a href="http://subscriptions.digitaltoday.in/subscriptions/time/subscription.html" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Time">Time</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.gadgetsngizmos.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Gadgets & Gizmos">Gadgets & Gizmos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fmsm_col-third"> <div class="link-heading">Events:</div> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.aajtak.in/sahitya-aajtak/2018/" title="Sahitya Aaj Tak">Sahitya Aaj Tak</a></li> <li><a href="http://agenda.aajtak.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Agenda Aajtak">Agenda Aajtak</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.indiatodayconclave.com" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Conclave">India Today Conclave</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ideaplex.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Ideaplex">Ideaplex</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/india-today-woman-summit" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Woman's Summit">India Today Woman's Summit</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/mind-rocks-2017-delhi" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Youth Summit">India Today Youth Summit</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/state-of-the-states/2016" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="State Of The States Conclave">State Of The States Conclave</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/educationsummit/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today Education Summit">India Today Education Summit</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fmsm_col-fourth"> <div class="mob50"> <div class="link-heading">Welfare:</div> <ul class="mb13"> <li><a href="http://www.caretoday.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Care Today">Care Today</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="mob50"> <div class="link-heading">Syndication:</div> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.indiacontent.in" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Content">India Content</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.headlinestoday.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Headline Today">Headline Today</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footer-upper-bottom-sec ft-row"> <div class="fubs_col-first"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="India Today">India Today</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.dailyo.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Dailyo">Dailyo</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.ichowk.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank" title="Ichowk ">Ichowk </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.aajtak.in/archive" title="Archive">Archive</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fubs_col-second"> <ul class="down-app-f"> <li>Download App</li> <li><a alt="Aajtak Android App" href="https://goo.gl/LhVy5E" rel="noopener" target="_blank"><img alt="Aaj Tak Android App" class="lazyload" data-src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/ANdriod_icon.png" height="34" src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/1x1.png" width="108" /></a></li> <li><a alt="Aaj Tak IOS App" href="https://goo.gl/tZ3TJL" rel="noopener" target="_blank"><img alt="Aaj Tak IOS App" class="lazyload" data-src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/iOS_icon.png" height="34" src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/1x1.png" width="108" /></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="fubs_col-third"> <ul class="fubs_social-link"> <li>follow us on</li> <li><a href="http://www.facebook.com/AajTak" target="_blank"><svg enable-background="new 0 90 612 612" height="36px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 90 612 612" width="36px" x="0px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" y="0px"><g><circle cx="306" cy="396" fill="#3B5998" r="306"></circle><path d="M382.928,407.979h-54.602v200.036H245.6V407.979h-39.345v-70.301H245.6v-45.492c0-32.532,15.453-83.474,83.463-83.474l61.278,0.256v68.239H345.88c-7.293,0-17.548,3.644-17.548,19.163v41.374h61.823L382.928,407.979z" fill="#FFFFFF"></path></g></svg></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.twitter.com/AajTak" target="_blank"><svg enable-background="new 3.723 5.157 49.248 49.248" height="36px" version="1.1" viewbox="3.723 5.157 49.248 49.248" width="36px" x="0px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" y="0px"><rect fill="#FFFFFF" height="25.417" stroke="#000000" stroke-miterlimit="10" width="30.5" x="13.43" y="18.179"></rect><path d="M28.348,5.157c-13.601,0-24.625,11.027-24.625,24.625c0,13.6,11.024,24.623,24.625,24.623c13.6,0,24.623-11.023,24.623-24.623C52.971,16.184,41.947,5.157,28.348,5.157z M40.752,24.817c0.014,0.266,0.019,0.533,0.019,0.803c0,8.201-6.242,17.656-17.656,17.656c-3.504,0-6.767-1.027-9.513-2.787c0.485,0.057,0.979,0.086,1.479,0.086c2.908,0,5.584-0.992,7.707-2.656c-2.715-0.051-5.006-1.846-5.796-4.311c0.378,0.074,0.767,0.11,1.167,0.11c0.566,0,1.114-0.073,1.635-0.217c-2.84-0.569-4.979-3.08-4.979-6.084c0-0.026,0-0.053,0.001-0.08c0.836,0.465,1.793,0.744,2.811,0.777c-1.666-1.115-2.761-3.012-2.761-5.166c0-1.137,0.306-2.204,0.84-3.12c3.062,3.754,7.634,6.226,12.792,6.483c-0.105-0.453-0.161-0.929-0.161-1.414c0-3.426,2.778-6.205,6.206-6.205c1.785,0,3.397,0.754,4.529,1.959c1.414-0.277,2.742-0.795,3.941-1.506c-0.466,1.45-1.448,2.666-2.73,3.433c1.257-0.149,2.453-0.483,3.565-0.977C43.018,22.849,41.965,23.942,40.752,24.817z" fill="#24a9df"></path></svg></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.aajtak.in/rssfeeds/?id=home" target="_blank"><svg height="36px" style="enable-background:new 0 0 512 512;" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 512 512" width="36px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#" xmlns:dc="http://purl.org/dc/elements/1.1/" xmlns:inkscape="http://www.inkscape.org/namespaces/inkscape" xmlns:rdf="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" xmlns:sodipodi="http://sodipodi.sourceforge.net/DTD/sodipodi-0.dtd" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><defs id="defs19"></defs><g id="g2996"><g id="g2987" style="fill:#ea7819;fill-opacity:1"><path d="m 511.672,255.92999 c 0,141.3849 -114.61511,256 -256,256 -141.3849,0 -256.00000293,-114.6151 -256.00000293,-256 C -0.32800293,114.5451 114.2871,-0.07000732 255.672,-0.07000732 c 141.38489,0 256,114.61510732 256,255.99999732 z" id="path2989" style="fill:#ea7819;fill-opacity:1"></path></g><path d="m 152.62184,255.4137 c 29.32321,0 56.88893,11.45453 77.60466,32.2887 20.75364,20.83416 32.17974,48.58463 32.17974,78.12575 h 45.18807 c 0,-85.80474 -69.52302,-155.60725 -154.97247,-155.60725 v 45.1928 z m 0.0711,-80.11063 c 104.50717,0 189.53501,85.49208 189.53501,190.58193 h 45.18807 c 0,-130.01221 -105.30302,-235.77 -234.72308,-235.77 v 45.18807 z m 62.48828,159.01329 c 0,17.28127 -14.01735,31.29862 -31.29862,31.29862 -17.28127,0 -31.29862,-14.01261 -31.29862,-31.29862 0,-17.29075 14.01261,-31.29862 31.29388,-31.29862 17.28128,0 31.30336,14.00787 31.30336,31.29862 z" id="path3844" style="fill:#ffffff"></path></g><g id="Layer_1_1_"></g></svg></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClmlqOOktUTpfW0EkTiqSjQ?sub_confirmation=1" target="_blank"><svg enable-background="new 7.098 7.098 497.804 497.804" height="36px" version="1.1" viewbox="7.098 7.098 497.804 497.804" width="36px" x="0px" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" y="0px"><rect fill="#FFFFFF" height="233.5" stroke="#000000" stroke-miterlimit="10" width="309.5" x="101" y="139"></rect><g><lineargradient gradienttransform="matrix(1 0 0 -1 0 513)" gradientunits="userSpaceOnUse" id="SVGID_1_" x1="29.8496" x2="443.0888" y1="464.1494" y2="50.9102"><stop offset="0" style="stop-color:#DD272D"></stop><stop offset="0.5153" style="stop-color:#CA2429"></stop><stop offset="1" style="stop-color:#B22025"></stop></lineargradient><polygon fill="url(#SVGID_1_)" points="217.949,313.148 313.196,256 217.949,198.851 "></polygon><lineargradient gradienttransform="matrix(1 0 0 -1 0 513)" gradientunits="userSpaceOnUse" id="SVGID_2_" x1="39.3521" x2="452.5873" y1="473.6494" y2="60.4143"><stop offset="0" style="stop-color:#DD272D"></stop><stop offset="0.5153" style="stop-color:#CA2429"></stop><stop offset="1" style="stop-color:#B22025"></stop></lineargradient><path d="M256,7.098C118.535,7.098,7.098,118.535,7.098,256S118.535,504.902,256,504.902S504.902,393.465,504.902,256S393.465,7.098,256,7.098z M408.349,268.287c0,26.307-3.048,52.605-3.048,52.605s-2.98,22.401-12.105,32.25c-11.593,12.936-24.574,13.012-30.527,13.773C320.026,370.184,256,370.297,256,370.297s-79.227-0.771-103.601-3.268c-6.782-1.353-21.993-0.961-33.594-13.896c-9.134-9.849-12.106-32.251-12.106-32.251s-3.048-26.289-3.048-52.604v-24.65c0-26.298,3.048-52.596,3.048-52.596s2.981-22.412,12.106-32.279c11.601-12.935,24.574-13.011,30.527-13.744c42.633-3.305,106.592-3.305,106.592-3.305h0.143c0,0,63.959,0,106.601,3.305c5.953,0.733,18.936,0.81,30.527,13.744c9.134,9.868,12.105,32.279,12.105,32.279s3.048,26.298,3.048,52.604V268.287L408.349,268.287z" fill="url(#SVGID_2_)"></path></g></svg></a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="sub-footer"> <p>Copyright © 2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: <a href="https://www.indiacontent.in/">Syndications Today</a></p> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="goToTop"><span class="goToTopIcon"><svg height="48" viewbox="0 0 48 48" width="48" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M14.83 30.83l9.17-9.17 9.17 9.17 2.83-2.83-12-12-12 12z" fill="#fff"></path><path d="M0 0h48v48h-48z" fill="none"></path></svg></span></div> <!-- Css --> <style type="text/css">.goToTop{width: 50px;height: 50px; background: #d71821;-moz-border-radius: 50px;-webkit-border-radius: 50px;border-radius: 50px; -webkit-box-shadow: 3px 3px 5px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.5);-moz-box-shadow: 3px 3px 5px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.5); box-shadow: 3px 3px 5px 0 rgba(0,0,0,.5); cursor: pointer;display: inline-block; position: fixed;bottom: 170px; right:20px;z-index: 310;transform: scale(0);float:right; -webkit-transition: all 0.3s linear; -moz-transition: all 0.3s ease; -ms-transition: all 0.3s ease; -o-transition: all 0.3s ease; transition: all 0.3s ease; }.goToTop.showGototop { transform: scale(1);} .goToTop:hover{ background:#bf3c08;transition: all 0.3s ease;} .goToTopIcon{margin: auto; left: 1px; right: 0; top: 0px; border: 0; bottom: 0; position: absolute; height:48px; width:48px; } .goToTopIcon .icon-assets-dropdown-arrow-close{ text-align: center; font-size:20px; font-weight: bold; color:#fff; -moz-transition: all 0.3s ease; -ms-transition: all 0.3s ease; -o-transition: all 0.3s ease; transition: all 0.3s ease;}.goToTopIcon .icon-assets-dropdown-arrow-close:before { content: "\6e";} .goToTopIcon i{color: #fff;font-size: 24px; line-height:23px;} @media screen and (max-width:767px){.goToTop:hover,.goToTop:active{ background:#f74600;transition: all 0.3s ease;}} </style> <!-- JS --><script> document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {var lastScrollTop = 0, delta = 5 , isFooterCssLoded = 0; jQuery(window).scroll(function() { var nowScrollTop = $(this).scrollTop(); if(Math.abs(lastScrollTop - nowScrollTop) >= delta){ if (nowScrollTop > lastScrollTop){ jQuery('.goToTop').removeClass("showGototop"); } else if(nowScrollTop < 500){ jQuery('.goToTop').removeClass("showGototop"); }else{ jQuery('.goToTop').addClass("showGototop"); } lastScrollTop = nowScrollTop; } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() >= 500 ){if(isFooterCssLoded == 0){ var $head = $("head"); var linkElement = "<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/css/footer-pg.min.css?v=25112020-19' importance='low'>";$head.append(linkElement);isFooterCssLoded = 1;}}});jQuery(".goToTop").click(function () {jQuery("body,html").animate({scrollTop: 0}, 800) });}); </script><script id="aff_widget_config"> var itgd_aff = []; let itgd_aff_version = "3.3.6"; itgd_aff['amazon'] = itgd_aff || []; itgd_aff['amazon'].push({ "domain": "aajtak", "productCount": 3, "productName": "", "productCategory": "", "displayOutput": "#shoppingWidget", "regularView": "#shoppingWidget", "mobileView": "#shoppingWidget_mobile" }); function loadShoppingScript(url) { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.src = url; var x = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; x.appendChild(s); } loadShoppingScript("https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/js/amazon_products_prod.js?version=" + itgd_aff_version); </script> <script async src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/js/lazysizes.min.js?v=25102020-31"></script> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Noto+Sans:wght@400;700&display=optional" rel="stylesheet" /> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/css/style.min.css?v=25112020-26" importance='low' /> <script src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/js/jquery.min.js?v=25102020-31"></script> <script defer src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/js/script_story.js?v=25102020-31" importance='low'></script> <script> var _aajtakBKCookie = '__ATBARIKHABAR'; var _aajtakBKCookieExp = 1440; var favicon = 'https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/favicon.ico'; var favIconAlert = 'https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/favicon-16x16.png'; var countUrl = "https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/bellCount"; var dataUrl = "https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/notification"; $(document).click(function (e) { if ($(e.target).closest('#belll').length === 0) { $(".notification").slideUp('slow'); $("#belll").removeClass("bellActive"); } }); $(document).ready(function () { //checkNotiCookie(); $(".bellCount").html(''); $('.bellCount').hide(); // setInterval(function () { // checkNotiCookie(); // }, 60000); $("#belll").on('click', function (event) { event.preventDefault(); if (!$(this).hasClass("bellActive")) { changeFavicon(favicon); var cookieData = getNotiCookie(_aajtakBKCookie); if (cookieData != null) { getLatestNewsData(cookieData); } else { getLatestNewsData(); } $(this).toggleClass("bellActive"); } else { $(this).toggleClass("bellActive"); } }); }); // Change Favicon function changeFavicon(src) { $('link[rel="shortcut icon"]').attr('href', src) } // Check Cookie Exists Or Not function checkNotiCookie() { $('.bellCount').hide(); var cookieData = getNotiCookie(_aajtakBKCookie); if (cookieData != null) { getAjaxTimestamp(cookieData); } else { getAjaxTimestamp(); } } // Get Cookie function getNotiCookie(name) { var nameEQ = encodeURIComponent(name) + "="; var ca = document.cookie.split(';'); for (var i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) { var c = ca[i]; while (c.charAt(0) === ' ') c = c.substring(1, c.length); if (c.indexOf(nameEQ) === 0) return decodeURIComponent(c.substring(nameEQ.length, c.length)); } return null; } // Get Current Timestamp From API function getAjaxTimestamp(cookieData = '') { var data = {"cookieData": cookieData}; $.ajax({ url: countUrl, contentType: "application/json", dataType: 'json', callbackParameter: "c", cache: true, headers: {'Cache-Control': 'max-age=10'}, success: function (data) { if (cookieData != '') { // GET NEWS COUNT setNewsCount(data); setNotiCookie(data.unix_datatime); } else { if (data.unix_datatime) { // CREATE COOKIE setNotiCookie(data.unix_datatime); // GET NEWS COUNT setNewsCount(data); $(".bellCount").html('20'); $("#notiCount").html('(20 - New)'); $('.bellCount').show(); changeFavicon(favIconAlert); } } } }); } // Create Cookie function setNotiCookie(data) { var date = new Date(); date.setTime(date.getTime() + (_aajtakBKCookieExp * 60 * 1000)); expires = "; expires=" + date.toGMTString(); document.cookie = encodeURIComponent(_aajtakBKCookie) + "=" + encodeURIComponent(data) + expires + "; path=/"; } // Get NewsCount function setNewsCount(data) { if (data.latest_count_bell != 0) { $(".bellCount").html(data.latest_count_bell); $('.bellCount').show(); $("#notiCount").html(data.latest_count_bell); changeFavicon(favIconAlert); } else { $(".bellCount").html(''); $('.bellCount').hide(); } } // Get News Data function getLatestNewsData(cookieData = '') { var data = {"cookieData": cookieData}; $.ajax({ url: dataUrl, contentType: "application/json", dataType: 'json', callbackParameter: "c", cache: true, headers: {'Cache-Control': 'max-age=10'}, success: function (data) { if (data) { if (cookieData != '') { $('.bellCount').hide(); $(".bellCount").html(''); if (data.latest_count_noti != '0') { $("#notiCount").html(data.latest_count_noti); } else { $("#notiCount").html(''); } buildFinalOutPut(data); setNotiCookie(data.unix_datatime); } else { $('.bellCount').hide(); $(".bellCount").html(''); $("#notiCount").html('(20 - New)'); buildFinalOutPut(data); setNotiCookie(data.unix_datatime); } } } }); } function buildFinalOutPut(data) { var finalOutPut = ''; $(data.latest_notification).each(function (i, item) { finalOutPut = finalOutPut + buildView(item); }); $('.badiKhabar').html(finalOutPut); } function toTimestamp(strDate){ var datum = Date.parse(strDate); return datum/1000; } function buildView(item) { var str = ''; var seconds = new Date().getTime() / 1000; var currentTime = toTimestamp(item.published_date); var timeDiff = Math.ceil(seconds - currentTime); var dateTimeNotation = ''; str = str + '<li>'; str = str + '<a href="https://www.aajtak.in' + item.canonical_url + '?utm_source=badi_khabar_alert" title="' + item.title + '">'; str = str + '<div class="noti-li-main">'; str = str + '<div class="noti-li-img"><img src="' + item.image + '?45:45" /></div>'; str = str + '<div class="noti-lext-area">'; str = str + '<p>' + item.title + '</p>'; if (timeDiff <= 3600) { if (timeDiff == 3600) { dateTimeNotation = '1 hour ago'; } else { var convertMint = parseInt(timeDiff / 60); if (convertMint <= 1) { dateTimeNotation = 'just now'; } else { dateTimeNotation = convertMint + ' mins ago'; } } str = str + '<h6>' + dateTimeNotation + '</h6>'; } str = str + '</div>'; str = str + '</div>'; str = str + '</a>'; str = str + '</li>'; return str; } </script> <script>$(document).ready(function(){$(".search-icons").on('click',function(event){event.preventDefault();var val=$("#menusearch").val().trim();var key=encodeURIComponent(val);if(key.length!=0){window.location="https://www.aajtak.in/topic/"+key}})});$("#menusearch").bind("keypress",{},keypressInBox);function keypressInBox(e){var code=(e.keyCode?e.keyCode:e.which);if(code==13){e.preventDefault();var val=$("#menusearch").val().trim();var key=encodeURIComponent(val);if(key.length!=0){window.location="https://www.aajtak.in/topic/"+key}}};</script> <script>$(document).ready(function(){$(".printPage").on('click',function(event){event.preventDefault();window.print()})});</script> <script defer src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/sites/common/js/gdpr/gdpr_changes_v1.min.js?v=1.1" data-name="cookies-policy" data-id="gdprconsentpolicy"></script> <script>var _sf_async_config={};_sf_async_config.uid=60355;_sf_async_config.domain="aajtak.in";_sf_async_config.useCanonical=!0;_sf_async_config.sections="india";_sf_async_config.authors="aajtak.in";_sf_async_config.title="Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस";(function(){window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();var e=document.createElement('script');e.setAttribute('language','javascript');e.setAttribute('type','text/javascript');e.setAttribute('async','1');e.setAttribute('src','//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js');document.body.appendChild(e)})();</script> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $(".child-dropdown").hover(function () { if (!$(this).hasClass("loaded")) { $(this).addClass("loaded"); var id = $(this).find("a").attr("id"); $.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/footer_trending", data: {"id": id}, cache: true, async: true, crossDomain: true, dataType: "html", success: function (response) { $(".container_" + id).html(response); }, error: function (jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown) { $(this).removeClass("loaded"); } }); } }, function () { return false; }); }); </script> <script> if(atViewPort == 'mobile'){ var share_href = 'whatsapp://'; $('.whatsappshare').each(function(i){ $(this).attr('href',$(this).attr('href').replace('https://web.whatsapp.com:/', share_href)); let text = $(this).attr('href')+"%0D%0A%0D%0A"+"Download the Aaj Tak app now to read our latest stories"+"%0D%0A"+"https://aajtak.link/X9zu "; $(this).attr('href',text); $(this).data('action','share/whatsapp/share'); }); }else{ $('.whatsappshare').each(function(i){ let text = $(this).attr('href')+"%0D%0A%0D%0A"+"Download the Aaj Tak app now to read our latest stories"+"%0D%0A"+"https://aajtak.link/X9zu"; $(this).attr('href',text); }); } </script> <script> window._izq = window._izq || []; window._izq.push(["init" ]); </script> <script defer="defer" async src="https://cdn.izooto.com/scripts/3ac777c0a5b96e598bf7ac49c151c411e0b731fd.js"></script> <script type="application/ld+json">{"@context": "http://schema.org","@type": "BreadcrumbList","itemListElement": [{"@type": "ListItem","position": 1,"item": {"@id": "https://www.aajtak.in","name": "Hindi News"}} ,{"@type": "ListItem","position": 2,"item": {"@id": "https://www.aajtak.in/india","name": "भारत"}} ,{"@type": "ListItem","position": 3,"item": {"@id": "https://www.aajtak.in/india/news","name": "न्यूज़"}} ]}</script> <script> !function(){ let navbar = document.querySelector("nav"); let groupNav = document.querySelector(".groupNav"); let dm_clsBtn = document.querySelector(".dm-cls-btn"); let dm_coachmark = document.querySelector(".darkmode-coachmark"); let dm_center = document.querySelector(".dm-center"); let dm_label = document.querySelector(".theme-toggle"); let dm_label_input = document.querySelector("#switch"); let coachCounter = 0; function setThemeCookie() { let now = new Date(); let time = now.getTime(); let expireTime = time + (2*24*60*60*1000); now.setTime(expireTime); document.cookie = 'hideCoachmrk=true;expires='+now.toGMTString()+';path=/'; } function setCookieDarkMode(cname, cvalue, exdays) { var d = new Date(); d.setTime(d.getTime() + (exdays * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)); var expires = "expires=" + d.toGMTString(); document.cookie = cname + "=" + cvalue + ";" + expires + ";path=/"; } function delCookie(cookieName){ let now = new Date(); document.cookie = cookieName+"=; expires="+now.toGMTString()+"; path=/;"; } function getThemeCookie(cname) { var name = cname + "="; var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie); var ca = decodedCookie.split(';'); for(var i = 0; i <ca.length; i++) { var c = ca[i]; while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') { c = c.substring(1); } if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) { return c.substring(name.length, c.length); } } return ""; } // Add query string "theme=2" for darkmode function iframeDarkmode(t_val = 2){ var iframe = document.querySelectorAll("iframe"); iframe.forEach(function(item){ var iframeAttr = item.hasAttribute("src") ? "src" : "data-src"; var iUrl = item.getAttribute("src") || item.getAttribute("data-src"); var isString = typeof iUrl === 'string' || iUrl instanceof String; if(isString && iUrl.includes("theme=")){ //let ex_t_val = iUrl.match('.*?theme=\s*(.*)')[1].charAt(0); iUrl = iUrl.replace(`theme=${t_val == 2 ? 1 : 2}`, ''); } if(item.hasAttribute(iframeAttr) && isString && iUrl.includes("http") && iUrl.includes("theme=") == false){ if(iUrl.includes("?") == true){ if(iUrl.charAt(iUrl.length - 1) !== "&"){ item.setAttribute(iframeAttr, iUrl + `&theme=${t_val}`); }else{ item.setAttribute(iframeAttr, iUrl + `theme=${t_val}`); } }else{ item.setAttribute(iframeAttr, iUrl + `?theme=${t_val}`); } } }); } if(navbar !== null){ navbar.onclick = function(e){ if(e.target.tagName == "LABEL"){ if(document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme') == null || document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme') == 'light') { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'dark'); e.target.childNodes[0].innerHTML = "डार्क मोड ऑफ करे "; ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'dropdown-on', 1); iframeDarkmode(2); } else { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'light'); e.target.childNodes[0].innerHTML = "डार्क मोड ऑन करे"; ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'dropdown-off',1); iframeDarkmode(1); } } } } if(navbar !== null){ groupNav.onclick = function(e){ if(e.target.tagName == "LABEL"){ if(document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme') == null || document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme') == 'light') { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'dark'); e.target.childNodes[0].innerHTML = "डार्क मोड ऑफ करे "; ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'dropdown-on', 1); iframeDarkmode(2); } else { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'light'); e.target.childNodes[0].innerHTML = "डार्क मोड ऑन करे"; ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'dropdown-off',1); iframeDarkmode(1); } } } } if(!getThemeCookie("hideCoachmrk") && localStorage.getItem("coachmark_count") !== "2" && "1"){ dm_coachmark !== null ? dm_coachmark.style.display = "block" : "none"; } if(dm_clsBtn !== null){ [dm_clsBtn, dm_coachmark].forEach(function(el){ el.addEventListener('click', function(e){ ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'coachmark-cross', 1); dm_coachmark.style.display = "none"; if(!getThemeCookie("hideCoachmrk")){ setThemeCookie(); } // for hide coachmark after 2 days localStorage.getItem("coachmark_count") == null ? coachCounter = 1 : coachCounter = 2; localStorage.setItem('coachmark_count', coachCounter); }); }); } if(dm_label !== null){ dm_label.addEventListener('click', function(e){ e.stopPropagation(); if(this.children[1] === e.target){ dm_center.classList.toggle("tm-dark"); }else{ e.stopPropagation(); return false; } if(dm_center.classList.contains("tm-dark")){ ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'coachmark-off', 1); }else{ ga('send', 'event', 'Darkmode', 'Click', 'coachmark-on', 1); } }, false); } var checkbox = document.querySelector('input[name=theme]'); if(checkbox != null){ checkbox.addEventListener('change', function() { if(this.checked) { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'dark'); setCookieDarkMode('is-darkmode',true); iframeDarkmode(2); return } else { document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light'); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'light'); delCookie('is-darkmode'); iframeDarkmode(1); } }); }; let preference_query = window.matchMedia("(prefers-color-scheme: dark)"); let checkTheme = localStorage.getItem("data-theme"); function checkPreference(query) { if (query.matches){ document.documentElement.setAttribute("data-theme", "dark"); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'dark'); dm_center !== null ? dm_center.classList.remove("tm-dark") : null; checkbox !== null ? checkbox.checked = true : null; iframeDarkmode(2); }else{ document.documentElement.setAttribute("data-theme", "light"); localStorage.setItem('data-theme', 'light'); dm_center !== null ? dm_center.classList.add("tm-dark") : null; checkbox !== null ? checkbox.checked = false : null; iframeDarkmode(1); } } if((checkTheme == "dark" && preference_query.matches == true) || (checkTheme == "light" && preference_query.matches == false)){ checkPreference(preference_query); } preference_query.addListener(checkPreference); if (checkTheme === "dark") { document.documentElement.setAttribute("data-theme", "dark"); dm_center !== null ? dm_center.classList.remove("tm-dark") : null; iframeDarkmode(2); if(checkbox != null){ checkbox.checked = true; }; }else{ dm_center !== null ? dm_center.classList.add("tm-dark") : null; } var userHasScrolled = false; window.addEventListener('scroll', function() { if(!userHasScrolled && checkTheme === "dark"){ iframeDarkmode(2); }; userHasScrolled = true; }); }(); </script> <style> @media screen and (min-width:1440px){.lHS_RHS_Advertisment{width:100%; height:auto; dispay:flex; flex-wrap:wrap; position:relative;z-index: 999;} .lhsAdvertisement {width: 120px; height: auto; position: fixed; left: calc((100vw - 1270px)/2); transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 20px)); top: 120px } .lhsAdvertisement img{ height:auto; width:100%; display:block;} .rhsAdvertisement {width: 120px; height: auto; position: fixed; top: 0px; right: calc((100vw - 1270px)/2); transform: translateX(calc(100% + 20px)); top: 120px;} .rhsAdvertisement img{ height:auto; width:100%; display:block;} } @media screen and (max-width:1439px){.lHS_RHS_Advertisment{ display:none;} } .social-widget {display:none;} </style> <div class="container"> <div class="lHS_RHS_Advertisment"> <div class="lhsAdvertisement"><div id='screen-ad-lhs'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1635766890850-0' style='min-width: 120px; min-height: 600px;'> <script>if(is_mobile_h > 1440 ){googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1635766890850-0'); });} else {document.getElementById('screen-ad-lhs').style.display='none';}</script></div></div> </div> <div class="rhsAdvertisement"><div id='screen-ad-rhs'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1635767129487-0' style='min-width: 120px; min-height: 600px;'> <script>if(is_mobile_h > 1440){googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1635767129487-0'); });} else {document.getElementById('screen-ad-rhs').style.display='none';}</script></div></div> </div> </div> </div> <style> @media (max-width:767px) {#install-button_child{ display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 100%;} .b_logo_text{width: calc(100% - 50px); display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap;} .b_logo_text .b_logo{width: 50px; height: auto; margin-right: 10px;} .b_logo_text .b_logo img{width: 100%; height: auto; display: block;} .b_logo_text p{ font-size: 14px; font-weight: normal; line-height: 18px; color: #000;width: calc(100% - 60px); padding: 10px 0px;} .b_logo_text p a{color: #002866; text-decoration: none;font-size: 16px;} .b_cross{ width: 50px; text-align: center; cursor: pointer; } .b_cross svg{ width: 20px; height: 20px; fill:#000; cursor: pointer; margin-top:10px;} .install-button {bottom: 0px; position: fixed; width: 100%; background-color: #fff; box-shadow: 1px -3px 10px #898989; z-index: 999; padding: 10px; } } </style> <div class="install-button" style="display: none;"> <div id="install-button_child"> <div id="install-button" class="b_logo_text"> <div class="b_logo"><img src="https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/bemisaal-20-saal/aajtak-logo-153X116.png" alt="aajtak" class="init-logo"></div> <p><a href="#">Add Aaj Tak to Home Screen</a></p> </div> <div class="b_cross"> <svg viewBox="0 0 32 32" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g data-name="Layer 57" id="Layer_57"><path d="M18.83,16l8.59-8.59a2,2,0,0,0-2.83-2.83L16,13.17,7.41,4.59A2,2,0,0,0,4.59,7.41L13.17,16,4.59,24.59a2,2,0,1,0,2.83,2.83L16,18.83l8.59,8.59a2,2,0,0,0,2.83-2.83Z"></path></g></svg> </div></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> function loadVidoomy() {} if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) { navigator.serviceWorker.register('/service-worker.js').then(function(registration) { }).catch(function(err) { }); } window.addEventListener('appinstalled',evt => { console.log('App Installed'); ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'Installed PWA', 1); }) let installPromptEvent; let btnInstall = document.getElementById('install-button'); window.addEventListener('beforeinstallprompt', (event) => { event.preventDefault(); installPromptEvent = event; var pwa_close = getCookiepWA('pwa_close'); if(atViewPort=='mobile' && (pwa_close=='' || pwa_close==null)){ document.querySelector('.install-button').style.display = 'block'; ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'Appear at bottom', 1); } }); var cookietime=1*24*60*60*1000 document.querySelector('#install-button').addEventListener('click', () => { ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'ATHS launcher', 1); document.querySelector('.install-button').style.display = 'none'; installPromptEvent.prompt(); installPromptEvent.userChoice.then((choice) => { if (choice.outcome === 'accepted') { ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'Install', 1); } else { ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'Cancel', 1); setCookiePWA('pwa_close','1',cookietime); } installPromptEvent = null; }); }); var b_Cross = document.querySelector(".b_cross"); var install_Button = document.querySelector(".install-button"); b_Cross.addEventListener("click", function(){ setCookiePWA('pwa_close','1',cookietime); ga('send', 'event', 'Add to Home screen', 'Click', 'Close', 1); install_Button.style.display = "none" }); function setCookiePWA(name,value,days) { var expires = ""; if (days) { var date = new Date(); date.setTime(date.getTime() + (days)); expires = "; expires=" + date.toUTCString(); } document.cookie = name + "=" + (value || "") + expires + "; path=/"; } function getCookiepWA(name) { var nameEQ = name + "="; var ca = document.cookie.split(';'); for(var i=0;i < ca.length;i++) { var c = ca[i]; while (c.charAt(0)==' ') c = c.substring(1,c.length); if (c.indexOf(nameEQ) == 0) return c.substring(nameEQ.length,c.length); } return null; } function eraseCookiePWA(name) { document.cookie = name +'=; Path=/; Expires=Thu, 01 Jan 1970 00:00:01 GMT;'; } </script> <script>(function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start':new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'&l='+l:'';j.async=true;j.src='https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id='+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f);})(window,document,'script','dataLayer','GTM-M57NDHZ');</script> <script src="https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client" async defer></script> <script> function logMomentNotification(notification, event) { if (notification.isDisplayed()) { ga('send', 'event', { eventCategory: 'google_one_tap_signup', eventAction: 'overlay_view', eventLabel: "ros"}); } if (notification.getDismissedReason() !== undefined && notification.getDismissedReason() == 'credential_returned') { ga('send', 'event', { eventCategory: 'google_one_tap_signup', eventAction: 'continue_cta', eventLabel: "ros"}); } } </script> <script> /* $(document).ready(function(){var _is_sso_authrequire=getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login');if(_is_sso_authrequire =='' && window.self===window.top){var _auth_URL="https://www.aajtak.in/sso_user_check";var ifrm11=document.createElement("iframe");ifrm11.setAttribute("src",_auth_URL);ifrm11.style.width="0px";ifrm11.style.height="0px"; $(".login").append(ifrm11); ifrm11.onload=function(){getLoginStatus();};$(".login").append(ifrm11);getLoginStatus();} else{getLoginStatus();} }); */ if(atViewPort == 'mobile'){ $(document.body).on("click touchstart",".signOut",function(){var ssoLoginCheck=getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login');if(ssoLoginCheck!=''&&ssoLoginCheck!='null'&&ssoLoginCheck!=null&&ssoLoginCheck!==undefined&&window.self===window.top){ var _logout_URL = "https://auth.indiatoday.in/saml_logout?ReturnTo=https://www.aajtak.in/ssologout" ; window.location.href= _logout_URL }}); }else{ $(document.body).on("click",".signOut",function(){var ssoLoginCheck=getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login');if(ssoLoginCheck!=''&&ssoLoginCheck!='null'&&ssoLoginCheck!=null&&ssoLoginCheck!==undefined&&window.self===window.top){ var _logout_URL = "https://auth.indiatoday.in/saml_logout?ReturnTo=https://www.aajtak.in/ssologout" ; window.location.href= _logout_URL }}); } $(document).ready(function(){getLoginStatus();}); function getLoginStatus(){var ssoLoginCheck=getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login');if(ssoLoginCheck!=''&&ssoLoginCheck!='null'&&ssoLoginCheck!=null&&ssoLoginCheck!==undefined&&window.self===window.top){$.ajax({type:"POST",data:"",url:"https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/ssologinstatus",success:function(t){if(0!=t.length){$('#login-area').html(t);$('#nav-login').html(t);$('.free-trial-link').css("display","none");$('.mobile-menu-sso').addClass("logaajtak");$('.mob-signIn').css("display","none");$('.sso_user_svg').css("display","none");$('.subscriber-product').css("display","block");}},error:function(t,s,e){console.log(t),console.log("Details: "+s+"nError:"+e);}});}} function itg_push_loyality_point(content_id, content_type, loyality_key, undodataactivity) { var undodataactivity = undodataactivity; var ssoLoginCheck = getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login'); var sp_itgd = getLoginCookie("sp"); var userActivityData = []; if (ssoLoginCheck != '' && ssoLoginCheck != 'null' && ssoLoginCheck != null && ssoLoginCheck !== undefined && window.self === window.top) { $.ajax({ type: "POST", data: {"content_id": content_id, "content_type": content_type, "loyality_key": loyality_key, "sp_itgd": sp_itgd, "undodataactivity": undodataactivity}, url: "https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/activitypush", success: function (t) { console.log(t); var tmp = t;//JSON.parse(t); if (tmp.status='success') { userActivityData = tmp.data.activities; if (undodataactivity !== undefined && undodataactivity != '' && undodataactivity != 'undefined' && undodataactivity == 'undo-read_later') { $('.bookmark_tracking a').removeClass('okclass'); $('.bookmark_tracking a').removeAttr('data-undo'); } userActivityData.forEach(function(value, key){ console.log(value + " : "+ key); if(value == 'read_later' || value == 'watch_later'){ $('.bookmark_tracking a').addClass('okclass'); $('.bookmark_tracking a').attr('data-undo', 'undo-read_later'); } }); } }, error: function (t, s, e) { console.log(t), console.log("Details: " + s + "

Error:" + e); } }); } } </script> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $(".scrol_launcher").on('click', function (event) { event.preventDefault(); var scrol_target = $(this).data("id"); var append_id = $(this).data("append_id"); appendUrl(append_id); $('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: ($("#" + scrol_target).offset().top) - 100 }, 800, function () { }); }); }); function appendUrl(append_id) { if (history.pushState) { let new_url = window.location.protocol + "//" + window.location.host + window.location.pathname + '#'+append_id; window.history.pushState({path:new_url},'',new_url); } } </script> <script> $(document.body).on("click", "#load_more_liveblog", function () { document.getElementById('load_more_liveblog').style.pointerEvents = 'none'; var timestamp = Date.now().toString(); var pageId = ($('#pageid').val() == '' ? '1' : +$('#pageid').val() + +1); var liveblogid = $('#key').val(); $.ajax({ type: "GET", url: "https://www.aajtak.in/ajax/load-more-lb-content?id=" + pageId + "&liveblogid=" + liveblogid, cache: true, async: true, crossDomain: true, dataType: "json", success: function (response) { document.getElementById('load_more_liveblog').style.pointerEvents = 'auto'; if(response.html_content) { $(".blogouter").append(response.html_content); $('#pageid').val(pageId); } if(response.is_load_more=='0') { $('.load-more').last().remove(); } }, error: function (jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown) { } }); }); </script> <script type="application/ld+json">{"@context" : "http://schema.org","@type" : "NewsArticle","mainEntityOfPage" : "https://www.aajtak.in/india/news/story/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31","headline" : "Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस","inLanguage" : "hi","datePublished" : "2021-12-31\\T00:02:35+05:30","dateModified" : "2021-12-31\\T00:37:42+05:30","keywords" : [ "Coronavirus"," Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates"," Omicron"," Omicron news"," Omicron live news"," New Corona Variant Omicron Cases"," Omicron Cases in india"," Omicron Cases in delhi"," ओमिक्रॉन न्यूज" ],"articleBody" : "New Corona Variant Omicron Cases, Corona virus Latest News: पूरी दुनिया के 121 देशों में एक महीने में ओमिक्रोन के 3,30,000 से ज्यादा सामने आ चुके हैं. अभी तक ओमिक्रॉन से 59 मौतें रिपोर्ट की गई हैं. भारत की बात करें तो यहां अब तक ओमिक्रॉन के 961 केस सामने आ चुके हैं. इनमें से 320 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं. ओमिक्रॉन के सबसे ज्यादा केस दिल्ली में सामने आए हैं. यहां अब तक 263 केस मिल चुके हैं. हालांकि, 57 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं. वहीं, महाराष्ट्र में अब तक 252 केस मिले. ओमिक्रॉन से जुड़े आज के सारे अपडेट पढ़ें...","description" : "देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं.","image": {"@type": "ImageObject","url" : "https:\/\/akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com\/aajtak\/images\/breaking_news\/202112\/omaikaraona-sixteen_nine.jpg?size=1200:675","height" : "675","width" : "1200"},"author": [ {"@type": "Person","name" : "aajtak.in","url" : "https://www.aajtak.in/author/aajtakin-52"} ],"publisher": {"@type": "Organization","name" : "आज तक","url" : "https://www.aajtak.in","logo": {"@type": "ImageObject","url" : "https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/Schema-Logo-left.png","height" : "60","width" : "600"}}}</script> <script type="application/ld+json">{ "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "LiveBlogPosting", "@id": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31", "url": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31", "coverageStartTime": "2021-12-31\\T00:02:35+05:30", "coverageEndTime": "2022-01-01\\T00:02:35+05:30", "headline": "Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस", "description": "देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं.", "datePublished": "2021-12-31\\T00:02:35+05:30", "dateModified": "2021-12-31\\T00:37:42+05:30", "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "आज तक", "url": "https://www.aajtak.in", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/Schema-Logo-left.png", "width": 600, "height": 60 } }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "sameAs":"https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/author\/aajtakin-52", "name": "aajtak.in" }, "about": { "@type": "Event", "name": "Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस", "description": "देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं.", "startDate": "2021-12-31\\T00:02:35+05:30", "endDate": "2022-01-01\\T00:02:35+05:30", "eventAttendanceMode": "mixed", "eventStatus":"Live", "location": { "@type": "EventVenue", "name": "नई दिल्ली", "address" : { "@type": "PostalAddress", "addressCountry": "भारत" } }, "image": "https:\/\/akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com\/aajtak\/images\/breaking_news\/202112\/omaikaraona-sixteen_nine.jpg?size=1200:675" }, "liveBlogUpdate": [ { "@type": "BlogPosting", "headline": "दिल्ली: ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिस कर्मियों को बचाने के लिए बनाए गए नोडल ऑफिसर", "articleBody": "दिल्ली में ओमिक्रॉन से पुलिसकर्मियों को बचाने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस की तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं. &nbsp;पुलिस हेड क्वार्टर में दिल्ली पुलिस की सभी यूनिट के प्रमुखों को उस यूनिट का नोडल ऑफिसर बनाया है. स्पेशल कमिश्रर शालिनी सिंह ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए दिल्ली के सभी 15 जिलों के डीसीपी को भी इलाज के उचित इंतजाम कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं. कहा गया है कि इसमें किसी भी तरह की कोताही न बरती जाए.", "datePublished": "2021-12-31\\T00:37:42+05:30", "dateModified": "2021-12-31\\T00:37:42+05:30", "mainEntityOfPage": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31", "url": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31#comment_100759", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "om Pratap" }, "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https:\/\/akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com\/aajtak\/images\/breaking_news\/202112\/omaikaraona-sixteen_nine.jpg?size=1200:675", "width": "1200", "height": "675" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name":"आज तक", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/Schema-Logo-left.png", "width": "600", "height": "60" } } }, { "@type": "BlogPosting", "headline": "झारखंड: धनबाद में नए साल की पार्टी और पिकनिक पर धारा 144 का पहरा", "articleBody": "कोरोना के नए वैरिएंट ओमिक्रॉन के बढ़ते हुए खतरे को देखते हुए धनबाद जिला प्रशासन ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है. एसडीएम प्रेम कुमार तिवारी ने 30 सितंबर की आधी रात से 2 जनवरी की आधी रात तक धनबाद के होटलों क्लबों और पिकनिक स्पॉटों पर धारा 144 लागू करने का आदेश दिया है. बता दें कि झारखंड में गुरुवार को 482 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं. इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 246 केस राजधानी रांची में ही मिले हैं. &nbsp;", "datePublished": "2021-12-31\\T00:07:00+05:30", "dateModified": "2021-12-31\\T00:07:00+05:30", "mainEntityOfPage": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31", "url": "https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31#comment_100757", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "om Pratap" }, "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https:\/\/akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com\/aajtak\/images\/breaking_news\/202112\/omaikaraona-sixteen_nine.jpg?size=1200:675", "width": "1200", "height": "675" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name":"आज तक", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://akm-img-a-in.tosshub.com/aajtak/resource/img/Schema-Logo-left.png", "width": "600", "height": "60" } } } ] }</script><script type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"http://schema.org/","@type":"WebPage","name":"Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस","description":"देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं.","keywords":"Coronavirus, Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates, Omicron, Omicron news, Omicron live news, New Corona Variant Omicron Cases, Omicron Cases in india, Omicron Cases in delhi, ओमिक्रॉन न्यूज","url":"https:\/\/www.aajtak.in\/india\/news\/story\/corona-new-variant-omicron-cases-in-india-live-updates-today-31th-december-2021-covid-19-latest-news-in-hindi-health-ministry-ntc-1383801-2021-12-31","speakable":{"@type":"SpeakableSpecification","cssSelector":["Corona virus Latest News: Omicron : बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला, देश में अब 961 केस","देश में ओमिक्रॉन संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है. बिहार में ओमिक्रॉन का पहला केस मिला है जबकि तेलंगाना में भी पांच नए ओमिक्रॉन के मरीज मिले है. देश में अब ओमिक्रॉन के मामलों की संख्या 961 हो गई है. ओमिक्रॉन की बढ़ती टेंशन के बीच राज्यों में पाबंदियां भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गईं हैं."]},"publisher":{"@type":"Organization","name":"AajTak","url":"https://www.aajtak.in/"}}</script> <script> itg_push_loyality_point('1383801', 'breaking_news', 'content_visit'); </script> <script> $( document ).ready(function() { var ssoCookie=getLoginCookie('itg_forced_login'); if(ssoCookie == '' || ssoCookie == null || ssoCookie == 'null' || ssoCookie == undefined){ $(".bookmark_tracking a").attr("href", 'https://auth.indiatoday.in/saml_login/other/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuYWFqdGFrLmluL2luZGlhL25ld3Mvc3RvcnkvY29yb25hLW5ldy12YXJpYW50LW9taWNyb24tY2FzZXMtaW4taW5kaWEtbGl2ZS11cGRhdGVzLXRvZGF5LTMxdGgtZGVjZW1iZXItMjAyMS1jb3ZpZC0xOS1sYXRlc3QtbmV3cy1pbi1oaW5kaS1oZWFsdGgtbWluaXN0cnktbnRjLTEzODM4MDEtMjAyMS0xMi0zMSNzc29sb2dpbj0x'); } }); $(".social_tracking li a, .tree-ul-li li, .bookmark_tracking a, .whatsapp_share").on('click', function (event) { var ssoCookie = getLoginCookie("itg_sso_uid"); var user_activity = $(this).attr('data-activity'); var undodataactivity = $(this).attr('data-undo'); if(ssoCookie != '' && ssoCookie != null && ssoCookie != 'null' && ssoCookie !== undefined && ssoCookie.length > 2 && user_activity != null && user_activity !== undefined && user_activity !== 'undefined'){ if(user_activity == 'read_later' || user_activity == 'watch_later'){ //$('.bookmark_tracking a').addClass('okclass'); itg_push_loyality_point('1383801', 'breaking_news', user_activity, undodataactivity); }else{ itg_push_loyality_point('1383801', 'breaking_news', user_activity); } }; }); </script> <script> </script> </body> </html>