Heartiest congratulations to Smt Kalaben Delkar ji, @ShivSena ’s newly elected Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Dadra & Nagar Haveli. I humbly thank all the karyakartas for their efforts and the citizens for their faith to ensure this huge win.

A special mention for the resolve of Smt Kalaben Delkar ji to contest the elections and win so as to give voice to her constituency.

And ofcourse to @rautsanjay61 ji’s efforts with Anil Desai ji, Abhinav Delkar and all those who campaigned for the @ShivSena in the elections.