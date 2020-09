फैक्ट चेक: क्या FAU-G गेम का है कोई सुशांत कनेक्शन?

I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I’ve been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I’m just scratching the surface.:) A special mention to ‘khan Academy’ spreading a world class and free education for all, just wow !! #coding #computerprogramming #gaming #animation #love #freeEducation #quarantinethings

