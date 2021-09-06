scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

Sidharth Shukla की फैमिली की हालत को लेकर सेलेब्स के बीच तू-तू मैं-मैं, गौहर खान की लताड़ पर संभावना सेठ ने दिया करारा जवाब

संभावना सेठ यूट्यूब पर अपना एक चैनल चलाती हैं. सिद्धार्थ के निधन के दिन भी उनके घर जाते समय संभावना ने VLOG बनाया था, जिसपर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स समेत गौहर खान ने भी ऐसे सेलेब्स को फटकार लगाई थी. अब संभावना का जवाब आया है.

गौहर खान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और संभावना सेठ गौहर खान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और संभावना सेठ
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • संभावना ने दिया गौहर खान को करारा जवाब
  • सिद्धार्थ के परिवार को लेकर सेलेब्स में छिड़ी जंग
  • गौहर की फटकार के बाद आया संभावना का जवाब

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन ने सेलेब्स से लेकर फैंस तक के दिलों को तोड़ दिया है. सिद्धार्थ के निधन से उनकी फैमिली और करीबी दोस्त शहनाज गिल को गहरा सदमा पहुंचा है. सिद्धार्थ के निधन की खबर सामने आते ही कई सेलेब्स उनकी फैमिली का ढाढस बांधने एक्टर के घर पहुंचे. इनमें से कई सेलेब्स ने सिद्धार्थ की फैमिली और शहनाज से मिलने के बाद इंटरवू दिए और उनकी फैमिली का हाल बयां किया. सेलेब्स की इस हरकत पर गौहर ने उन्हें लताड़ा था. गौहर की इस बात पर अब संभावना सेठ का जवाब आया है.
 
संभावना ने दिया गौहर खान को करारा जवाब
दरअसल, संभावना सेठ यूट्यूब पर अपना एक चैनल चलाती हैं. सिद्धार्थ के निधन के दिन भी उनके घर जाते समय संभावना ने VLOG बनाया था, जिसपर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स समेत गौहर खान ने भी ऐसे सेलेब्स को फटकार लगाई थी. गौहर की बात का जवाब देते हुए संभावना ने लिखा, "हम सेलेब्स होकर भी एक फैन की तरह सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अंतिम संस्कार में उनकी फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स के बारे में जानने के लिए चिंतित थे. ठीक उसी तरह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के फैंस भी टीवी से चिपके रहे, ये जानने के लिए कि उनकी फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स किस हाल में हैं. उन्हें ये जानने का पूरा हक है, कि अंदर क्या हो रहा है."

आज शाम 5 बजे Sidharth Shukla की प्रेयर मीट, फैंस भी हो सकते हैं शामिल 

 

संभावना ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- "सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उनके फैंस को थोड़ी सी झलक दिखा देना कोई क्राइम नहीं है, जब तक आप अंदर की फोटोज और वीडियो लीक नहीं कर रहे हैं, जो मैंने नहीं कीं. जो लोग अपने ट्वीट से ओवर स्मार्ट बन रहे हैं, वो भी सोशल मीडिया पर स्क्रोल कर रहे थे, ये जानने के लिए कि वहां क्या हो रहा है."

यहां देखें संभावना सेठ के दो और ट्वीट्स

 

गौहर खान ने कही थी ये बात
इस मुश्किल दौर में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की फैमिली की कंडीशन को खबर के तौर पर साझा करने पर गौहर ने ऐसे लोगों को जमकर फटकार लगाई थी. गौहर ने अपने एक ट्वीट में लिखा, "कोई भी जो एक शोक में डूबे परिवार से मिला है, उन्हें डिटेल्स शेयर नहीं करना चाहिए. लोगों को परिवार के सदस्यों के बारे में इंटरव्यू देते हुए और उनकी डिटेल्स शेयर करते हुए देखकर बहुत दुख हुआ. प्लीज बंद करें. अगर आप सम्मान देने गए हैं तो बाहर आकर खबरी ना बनें और जर्नलिज्म के लॉ स्टैंडर्ड में ना जुड़ें."

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट