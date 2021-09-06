Sidharth Shukla की फैमिली की हालत को लेकर सेलेब्स के बीच तू-तू मैं-मैं, गौहर खान की लताड़ पर संभावना सेठ ने दिया करारा जवाब

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के निधन ने सेलेब्स से लेकर फैंस तक के दिलों को तोड़ दिया है. सिद्धार्थ के निधन से उनकी फैमिली और करीबी दोस्त शहनाज गिल को गहरा सदमा पहुंचा है. सिद्धार्थ के निधन की खबर सामने आते ही कई सेलेब्स उनकी फैमिली का ढाढस बांधने एक्टर के घर पहुंचे. इनमें से कई सेलेब्स ने सिद्धार्थ की फैमिली और शहनाज से मिलने के बाद इंटरवू दिए और उनकी फैमिली का हाल बयां किया. सेलेब्स की इस हरकत पर गौहर ने उन्हें लताड़ा था. गौहर की इस बात पर अब संभावना सेठ का जवाब आया है.



संभावना ने दिया गौहर खान को करारा जवाब

दरअसल, संभावना सेठ यूट्यूब पर अपना एक चैनल चलाती हैं. सिद्धार्थ के निधन के दिन भी उनके घर जाते समय संभावना ने VLOG बनाया था, जिसपर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स समेत गौहर खान ने भी ऐसे सेलेब्स को फटकार लगाई थी. गौहर की बात का जवाब देते हुए संभावना ने लिखा, "हम सेलेब्स होकर भी एक फैन की तरह सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अंतिम संस्कार में उनकी फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स के बारे में जानने के लिए चिंतित थे. ठीक उसी तरह सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के फैंस भी टीवी से चिपके रहे, ये जानने के लिए कि उनकी फैमिली और फ्रेंड्स किस हाल में हैं. उन्हें ये जानने का पूरा हक है, कि अंदर क्या हो रहा है."

आज शाम 5 बजे Sidharth Shukla की प्रेयर मीट, फैंस भी हो सकते हैं शामिल

We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

संभावना ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- "सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उनके फैंस को थोड़ी सी झलक दिखा देना कोई क्राइम नहीं है, जब तक आप अंदर की फोटोज और वीडियो लीक नहीं कर रहे हैं, जो मैंने नहीं कीं. जो लोग अपने ट्वीट से ओवर स्मार्ट बन रहे हैं, वो भी सोशल मीडिया पर स्क्रोल कर रहे थे, ये जानने के लिए कि वहां क्या हो रहा है."

& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

यहां देखें संभावना सेठ के दो और ट्वीट्स

And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didnt show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill. — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) September 5, 2021

गौहर खान ने कही थी ये बात

इस मुश्किल दौर में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की फैमिली की कंडीशन को खबर के तौर पर साझा करने पर गौहर ने ऐसे लोगों को जमकर फटकार लगाई थी. गौहर ने अपने एक ट्वीट में लिखा, "कोई भी जो एक शोक में डूबे परिवार से मिला है, उन्हें डिटेल्स शेयर नहीं करना चाहिए. लोगों को परिवार के सदस्यों के बारे में इंटरव्यू देते हुए और उनकी डिटेल्स शेयर करते हुए देखकर बहुत दुख हुआ. प्लीज बंद करें. अगर आप सम्मान देने गए हैं तो बाहर आकर खबरी ना बनें और जर्नलिज्म के लॉ स्टैंडर्ड में ना जुड़ें."