Bigg Boss OTT: प्रतिक सहजपाल की बदतमीजी पर नेहा भसीन ने लगाई क्लास, फैंस ने की तारीफ

नेहा भसीन के चर्चे इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब हो रहे हैं. बिग बॉस ओटीटी में कमाल दिखा रहीं सिंगर नेहा भसीन ने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया है. असल में नेहा ने अपने साथी कंटेस्टेंट्स प्रतीक सहजपाल की क्लास लगा दी है. प्रतीक नेहा के मामले में टांग अड़ा रहे थे, जिसके बाद नेहा ने उन्हें बीच में आने से मना करते हुए कहा, 'संभाल कर रहो, गलत जा रहे हो आप.' अब नेहा भसीन की इस बात की तारीफ ट्विटर पर हो रही है.

फैंस ने की नेहा भसीन की तारीफ

ट्विटर पर कई फैंस ने नेहा भसीन की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि उनका अंदाज बढ़िया है और वह बहुत ताकतवर हैं. इसके अलावा कुछ फैंस ने रिद्धिमा पंडित संग नेहा भसीन की किस के बारे में भी बात की. वहीं अन्य ने प्रतीक सहजपाल के बर्ताव पर गुस्सा जताया. यूजर्स ने कहा कि प्रतीक फालतू में लोगों की बातों में घुसते हैं और वह नेहा को बोलने से रोकने वाले कोई नहीं होते. पढ़ें फैंस के ट्वीट यहां:

BB OTT: 'रोबॉट बहू' रिद्धिमा का फूटा गुस्सा, प्रतीक सहजपाल की हुई बोलती बंद

बता दें कि नेहा भसीन बॉलीवुड की मशहूर सिंगर हैं. उन्होंने बिग बॉस ओटीटी में इस साल भाग लिया है और उनका गेम अच्छा चल रहा है. नेहा का कनेक्शन सिंगर मिलिंद गाबा से बना था, जिन्हें वह अच्छे से जानती हैं. प्रतीक सहजपाल की बात करें तो वह बिग बॉस ओटीटी के बड़बोले कंटेस्टेंट्स में से एक हैं. प्रतीक शुरुआत से ही घरवालों को इरिटेट कर रहे हैं और अभी तक आधे घर से बहस कर चुके हैं. 

 

