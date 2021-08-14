Bigg Boss OTT: प्रतिक सहजपाल की बदतमीजी पर नेहा भसीन ने लगाई क्लास, फैंस ने की तारीफ

नेहा भसीन के चर्चे इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब हो रहे हैं. बिग बॉस ओटीटी में कमाल दिखा रहीं सिंगर नेहा भसीन ने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया है. असल में नेहा ने अपने साथी कंटेस्टेंट्स प्रतीक सहजपाल की क्लास लगा दी है. प्रतीक नेहा के मामले में टांग अड़ा रहे थे, जिसके बाद नेहा ने उन्हें बीच में आने से मना करते हुए कहा, 'संभाल कर रहो, गलत जा रहे हो आप.' अब नेहा भसीन की इस बात की तारीफ ट्विटर पर हो रही है.
फैंस ने की नेहा भसीन की तारीफ
ट्विटर पर कई फैंस ने नेहा भसीन की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि उनका अंदाज बढ़िया है और वह बहुत ताकतवर हैं. इसके अलावा कुछ फैंस ने रिद्धिमा पंडित संग नेहा भसीन की किस के बारे में भी बात की. वहीं अन्य ने प्रतीक सहजपाल के बर्ताव पर गुस्सा जताया. यूजर्स ने कहा कि प्रतीक फालतू में लोगों की बातों में घुसते हैं और वह नेहा को बोलने से रोकने वाले कोई नहीं होते. पढ़ें फैंस के ट्वीट यहां:
#NehaBhasin is the most straight fwd, matured, sensible & neutral person— Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 13, 2021
She's not in any group
The way she explained things to #PratikSehajpal was on point
Sometimes u just need to calm the person down instead of cross questioning here n there#BiggBossOTT #bbott
Loved the way how #NehaBhasin took class of #PratikSehajpal— Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) August 13, 2021
That guy is sometimes too irritating to watch.#BiggBossOTT
#NehaBhasin is a good analyzer— Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 13, 2021
She stopped #PratikSehajpal in her own way, when he was being too irritating.
Then she dint kept grudges n sorted it iut with him,when he came 2her.
Also she supported him behind his bak when others judged him
Cool.#BiggBossOTT#bbott
I always love to listen #NehaBhasin— Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) August 13, 2021
She is very much sorted and a very strong woman.#BiggBossOTT
#PratikSehajpal galat ja raha he aap ! Sambhal ke chalo ! #NehaBhasin great to way to stop a man to come on you ! #BBoTT #BiggBossOTT #BBOTTonVoot— Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) August 13, 2021
Neha rocks. People reacting before watching should see .. Riddhima herself was smiling & laughing and no for eff sakes she didn’t really kiss her lips. Ridhima didn’t feel violated at all dont use such words loosely. #NehaBhasin #BBott #BiggBossOTT @BiggBoss @justvoot @VootSelect— Neha Bhasin’s Warrior (@NBeeWarriors) August 13, 2021
#milindgaba and #NehaBhasin had also did exceptionally well...really very happy to see their performance and patience #BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot— Puneet Garg✨ (@Itspuneetgarg) August 13, 2021
Who is #PratikSehajpal to stop #NehaBhasin from talking?— Shanyah🌸 (@Shanayaah_) August 13, 2021
She said in a very light mood that 'khanay ka bad jhagda karen'
He is not a dictator. He is looking like a fool getting into every convo for nothing.#BiggBossOtt
#NehaBhasin speaks with such powerfulness in her voice yet her exterior exhibits calmness. The way she handled #Pratik when he was questioning her for targeting #Nishant was commendable. #BBOTT #BiggBossOTT— ℳℛ (@mehvishrehan) August 13, 2021
बता दें कि नेहा भसीन बॉलीवुड की मशहूर सिंगर हैं. उन्होंने बिग बॉस ओटीटी में इस साल भाग लिया है और उनका गेम अच्छा चल रहा है. नेहा का कनेक्शन सिंगर मिलिंद गाबा से बना था, जिन्हें वह अच्छे से जानती हैं. प्रतीक सहजपाल की बात करें तो वह बिग बॉस ओटीटी के बड़बोले कंटेस्टेंट्स में से एक हैं. प्रतीक शुरुआत से ही घरवालों को इरिटेट कर रहे हैं और अभी तक आधे घर से बहस कर चुके हैं.