कुशाल टंडन संग रिश्ते में थीं गौहर खान, सलमान ने डेट नहीं करने की दी थी सलाह

And the wait is over. 'Peechli baari rules nibhaye.. Iss barr rules banaugi' Too glam to give a damn. Do you'll agree?🔥 @colorstv @endemolshineind #TeamG #GauaharKhan #GKnows #Crazylot #GauaharKhanInBB14 #WinnerIsBack #BiggBoss14 #BB14

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 3, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT