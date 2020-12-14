बिग बॉस: राहुल की री-एंट्री को लेकर एक्साइटेड फैंस, ट्रेंड हुआ 'We Are With Rahul Vaidya'

बिग बॉस 14 के घर में एंट्री और एग्जिट लगातार बनी हुई है. कभी कोई घर से जा रहा है तो कभी किसी की दोबारा एंट्री हो जा रही है. ऐसे ही एक शख्स हैं राहुल वैद्य जो अब शो में दोबारा एंट्री लेने जा रहे हैं. राहुल की एंट्री से फैंस और घरवाले दोनों ही काफी खुश और एक्साइटेड हैं. राहुल के घर जाने की खबर के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर We Are With Rahul Vaidya ट्रेंड कर रहा है.
सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल की हो रही तारीफ
सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल की तारीफ की जा रही है. राहुल की जर्नी फैंस को काफी पसंद आई. एक यूजर ने लिखा- आपकी पूरी जर्नी ने हमें रुलाया, हंसाया, खुशी दी, इमोशनल किया. आपके बिग बॉस के घर के हर एक पल को हमने एंजॉय किया है. हर सीन राहुल के फैंस के लिए गिफ्ट की तरह है. इसी तरह के कई ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं.
मालूम हो कि राहुल वैद्य ने शो से बीच में ही एग्जिट ले ली थी. शो के फिनाले में राहुल ने कहा था कि उन्हें घर जाना है. वो पेरेंट्स को काफी मिस कर रहे हैं. और वो शो बीच में ही अधूरा छोड़कर चले गए थे. उस वक्त राहुल, रुबीना दिलैक और जैस्मिन भसीन तीनों नॉमिनेशन में थे. और ऑडियंस वोटिंग के हिसाब से राहुल सुरक्षित थे. लेकिन राहुल की अचानक इस एग्जिट से सभी हैरान रह गए थे.
अब वीकेंड के वार में राहुल ने एंट्री ली. सलमान खान ने राहुल से तीखे सवाल किए. वही राहुल घर में एंट्री ले सकते हैं या नहीं इसका निर्णय घरवालों पर ही छोड़ दिया था. सभी घरवालों ने राहुल को घर में वापस लाने पर सहमति जताई. इसके बाद सलमान ने कहा कि अब बिग बॉस ही बताएंगे कि राहुल घर में कब एंट्री ले सकते हैं... राहुल की वापसी से सभी काफी खुश हैं.