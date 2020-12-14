बिग बॉस: राहुल की री-एंट्री को लेकर एक्साइटेड फैंस, ट्रेंड हुआ 'We Are With Rahul Vaidya'

बिग बॉस 14 के घर में एंट्री और एग्जिट लगातार बनी हुई है. कभी कोई घर से जा रहा है तो कभी किसी की दोबारा एंट्री हो जा रही है. ऐसे ही एक शख्स हैं राहुल वैद्य जो अब शो में दोबारा एंट्री लेने जा रहे हैं. राहुल की एंट्री से फैंस और घरवाले दोनों ही काफी खुश और एक्साइटेड हैं. राहुल के घर जाने की खबर के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर We Are With Rahul Vaidya ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल की हो रही तारीफ

सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल की तारीफ की जा रही है. राहुल की जर्नी फैंस को काफी पसंद आई. एक यूजर ने लिखा- आपकी पूरी जर्नी ने हमें रुलाया, हंसाया, खुशी दी, इमोशनल किया. आपके बिग बॉस के घर के हर एक पल को हमने एंजॉय किया है. हर सीन राहुल के फैंस के लिए गिफ्ट की तरह है. इसी तरह के कई ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं.

Every Contestant said #RahulVaidya was their Favourite and most deserving..



Everyone was happy to see him except Chicha and Kash...😛😛



Lion (@rahulvaidya23) is back to his territory...🦁🦁



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA pic.twitter.com/26HRI0a2IV — 👑ﾌΛY (@ijayslay) December 13, 2020

If missing your parents Is sign of being mentally weak



Yes I am mentally week and I have no shame in saying so !#RahulVaidya @RahulVaidyaFC



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA pic.twitter.com/jChxYp6z4K — Nikita (@Nikita07616846) December 13, 2020

WELCOME our TIGER rahul in BB14

house...



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA@rahulvaidya23 #RahulVaidya pic.twitter.com/BItDn28EFP — Nakul (@Nakul06010403) December 13, 2020

I’m proud of you #RahulVaidya how gracefully you handled the situation. Every hms including the challengers acknowledged his game even @BeingSalmanKhan appreciated said “one of the tough contestant of this season”.

Absolutely rkv

WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA — MAINAK Dey (@MAINAKD75669140) December 13, 2020

Trending at 26 with 807k tweets

Trend list se chala na jaye

Speed badhao #RahulVaidya

WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA pic.twitter.com/rDI7YsGvdJ — Swati (@Swati__M) December 14, 2020

The more they will target him , the more he will come out strong!!!



And we are always there to support our champ

WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA@OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss @justvoot @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — 𝘼𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙖🐰 (@RealIz_Rare) December 13, 2020

Rahul vaidya's story is one for history to remember.

A Story that will inspire all those to break their inhibitions and conquer their strengths, A story that will motivate all those who want to dream big and fulfil their dreams.@rahulvaidya23



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA — ✿𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓵 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓭 ✿- 𝐑𝐊𝐕𝐢𝐚𝐧𒆜 (@Chancha40673498) December 13, 2020

.@rahulvaidya23 is an example how one must play the game show.



He made his presence so clean and impactful that everyone loved it, Became his fan, admiring him.



He's worthy and YES a trp gainer to this show

WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA — 𝙎𝘼𝙏𝙐🚬🔥 (@__Iloveyou3000) December 13, 2020

Throughout the journey you have made us laugh, emotional, tears, smile, joy, fun and happiness to all of us. We enjoyed every moment you have been in Bigg boss house. Every scene in a gift for all RKVIANS.



WE ARE WITH RAHUL VAIDYA@rahulvaidya23 @RahulOfficialFC @ColorsTV — Sahil khan (@SahilKhan3399) December 13, 2020



मालूम हो कि राहुल वैद्य ने शो से बीच में ही एग्जिट ले ली थी. शो के फिनाले में राहुल ने कहा था कि उन्हें घर जाना है. वो पेरेंट्स को काफी मिस कर रहे हैं. और वो शो बीच में ही अधूरा छोड़कर चले गए थे. उस वक्त राहुल, रुबीना दिलैक और जैस्मिन भसीन तीनों नॉमिनेशन में थे. और ऑडियंस वोटिंग के हिसाब से राहुल सुरक्षित थे. लेकिन राहुल की अचानक इस एग्जिट से सभी हैरान रह गए थे.

अब वीकेंड के वार में राहुल ने एंट्री ली. सलमान खान ने राहुल से तीखे सवाल किए. वही राहुल घर में एंट्री ले सकते हैं या नहीं इसका निर्णय घरवालों पर ही छोड़ दिया था. सभी घरवालों ने राहुल को घर में वापस लाने पर सहमति जताई. इसके बाद सलमान ने कहा कि अब बिग बॉस ही बताएंगे कि राहुल घर में कब एंट्री ले सकते हैं... राहुल की वापसी से सभी काफी खुश हैं.