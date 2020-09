नेपोटिज्म पर बोलीं हेमा, शाहरुख-अजय देवगन को देखें, टैलेंट को रोका नहीं जा सकता

The traditional Ayurvedic panchakarma therapies at @mercuregoadevaaya were completely authentic & conducted in exotic settings. Really loved my stay at Mercure Goa Devaaya, away from the hustle and bustle of the everyday life. #mercuregoadevaaya #mercurehotels #mercurehotel #accorhotels

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) on May 31, 2019 at 1:15am PDT