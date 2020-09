भूमि ने बताया सरनेम 'पेडनेकर' का इतिहास, इस खास जगह से है जुड़ा

We did a pilgrimage in our village called Pedne. The pilgrimage is made up of 3 temples - Mauli Devi,Bhagwati Devi & Ravlnath Temple all are around 300 to 400 years old. The Pednekar’s, our earliest written record is in the books of the Ravlnath temple from the year 1902. The temples are full of stories,surrounded by medicinal streams of water and tons of energy to heal. Every trip back there teaches us so much...Grateful for our culturally enriched lineage. Peace,Strength and Joy #PednekarFromPedne #Gratitude

