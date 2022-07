Jeremy Lalrinnunga Gold Medl CWG: पिता की तरह बनना चाहते थे बॉक्सर, अब वेटलिफ्टिंग में किया कमाल, जानें कौन हैं जेरेमी लालरिनुंगा

Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold 🥇



In May this year, Jeremy Lalrinnunga posted this picture of the CWG gold medal as his phone wallpaper. Now he has one for real. The 19-year-old from Mizoram lifts a total of 300kg to win India's 🇮🇳second gold, in the 67kg division at the 2022 CWG. pic.twitter.com/7i64SmbH3i