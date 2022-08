Commonwealth Games 2022: रेसलिंग में खूब बरसा सोना, हॉकी-क्रिकेट के फाइनल में भारत, जानें मेडल टैली में किस नंबर पर

BHAVINA WINS G🤩LD



History Maker at #Tokyo2020 Paralympics @BhavinaOfficial wins her maiden medal at #CommonwealthGames 😍😍



With a straight 3-0 victory over 🇳🇬's I. Ikpeoyi, Bhavina maintains her unbeaten streak at #B2022 🔥



Phenomenal effort 💙

Congratulations!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kctTdvLXIl