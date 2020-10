शादी के लिए तैयार डेलनाज ईरानी, 50वें बर्थडे पर ले सकती हैं साथ फेरे!

Happy Birthday to the man that I wish to hold forever in my heart! The best thing in life is to find someone who knows all your flaws and still thinks you’re amazing 🥰 Wishing you all the happiness, health and love! 💖 @djpercyofficial #birthdaywishes #lotsoflove #love #forever #mondaymuse

A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT