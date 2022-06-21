Amazon दे रहा है 30 हजार रुपये जीतने का शानदार मौका, आप भी उठा सकते हैं फायदा, जानें तरीका

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 21 जून 2022 को 30 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

ये भी पढ़ें:- 5000mAh बैटरी और 8MP रियर कैमरा के साथ Realme का सस्ता फोन भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत है काफी कम

1. Which team did India defeat in the final to win the 2022 Thomas Cup in badminton?

जवाब- Indonesia

2. The Centre's recent recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces, shares its name with which movie?

जवाब- Agnipath

3. At the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards, an airport in which city bagged the best regional airport in India and South Asia award?

जवाब- Bengaluru

4. In which European country is this location located?

जवाब- Switzerland

5. What is the profession of this famous comic book character?

जवाब- Reporter