Amazon App से 30 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, आज रात से पहले इन पांच सवालों के दें सही जवाब

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज 30 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

ये भी पढ़ें:- Bluetooth Calling के साथ Fire-Boltt की नई स्मार्टवॉच Ring Pro लॉन्च, दिया गया है पिन लॉक सिस्टम

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. Mattwe Middelkoop partnered which Indian in the 2022 French Open, where they reached the semi finals?

जवाब- Rohan Bopanna

2. Farhan Akhtar will make his MCU debut by starring in which Marvel Studios web series?

जवाब- Ms Marvel

3. According to Forbes Real time billionaire list, whom did Mukesh Ambani replace to become India's richest man again?

जवाब- Gautam Adani

4. Where is the tiniest desert of the world located?

जवाब- Canada

5. The founder of this app initially created a website known as what?

जवाब- FaceMash