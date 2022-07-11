Amazon Quiz हुआ लाइव, मिल रहा है बंपर इनाम जीतने का मौका, जानें तरीका

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 11 July 2022 को 500 रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, has been awarded which highest education accolade in 2021?

जवाब- Yidan Prize

2. Indian Navy's indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer 'Mormugao' is named after a port in which state?

जवाब- Goa

3. Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah has been appointed the new Prime Minister of which country?

जवाब- Kuwait

4. Name this animal which is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo and is referred to as a 'zebra giraffe.'

जवाब- Okapi

5. In which of these countries is this the national animal?

जवाब- India