Amazon दे रहा है 20 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, केवल करना होगा ये काम, जानें डिटेल्स

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 16 August 2022 को 20 हजार रुपये का बंपर इनाम जीत सकते हैं. ये क्विज जेनरल नॉलेज पर बेस्ड होता है. इसमें आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने होते हैं. यानी आज आपको Amazon Quiz में हिस्सा लेना होगा.

आपको बता दें कि Amazon रोज यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है. ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं.

हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है. Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. During the India vs West Indies ODI series in July 2022, which of these cricketers made his ODI debut?

जवाब- Avesh Khan

2. In the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, what is the name of the character being played by Aamir Khan?

जवाब- Laal Singh Chaddha

3. Which of these airlines cancelled over a 1000 flights recently due to ground staff walkout?

जवाब- Lufthansa

4. What famous tourist location has been shown here?

जवाब- Santorini

5. The animal who inspires the name of this article of clothing is a/an _____ . Fill in the blanks

जवाब- Reptile