India vs Leicestershire: चेतेश्वर पुजारा को मोहम्मद शमी ने किया क्लीन बोल्ड... फिर कंधे पर चढ़ गए- Video

☝️ | 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐢.



A second wicket for Shami. He dismisses his @BCCI teammate, as Pujara drags on.



Evison joins Kimber (28*).



🦊 LEI 34/2



𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/APL4n65NFa 👈



🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ANf2NfhUAy