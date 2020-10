BB: रुबीना का निक्की को सीनियर मानने के इंकार, घर को काम पर छिड़ी जुबानी जंग

Aaj ka episode hoga packed with dher saara drama & hungama, you wouldn’t want to miss it! Tune in at 10:30 PM tonight! Catch it before TV on @vootselect @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #SalmanKhan @plaympl

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 14, 2020 at 7:33am PDT