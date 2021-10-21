scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

BB: प्रतीक के साथ हिंसा करने पर ट्रोल करण कुंद्रा, नेहा भसीन की मेकर्स से एक्शन की अपील

करण कुंद्रा ने बीते एपिसोड में टास्क के दौरान प्रतीक को ग्रैब कर उन्हें नीचे पटका था. तेजस्वी का कहना था कि करण ने ऐसा अपने बचाव में किया था. वहीं जय भानुशाली ने प्रतीक सहजपाल का सपोर्ट किया था. जय ने करण को समझाया था कि वे गलत थे. अब देखना होगा कि सलमान खान वीकेंड का वार में करण कुंद्रा को उनकी इस हरकत के लिए क्या कहते हैं?

नेहा भसीन-करण कुंद्रा नेहा भसीन-करण कुंद्रा
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • करण कुंद्रा ने प्रतीक सहजपाल को नीचे पटका
  • प्रतीक के सपोर्ट में नेहा भसीन
  • करण कुंद्रा के खिलाफ एक्शन की मांग

बिग बॉस के 15वें सीजन को अगर सबसे हिसात्मक सीजन कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा. शो में पहले हफ्ते से कंटेस्टेंट्स का फिजिकल एग्रेशन देखने को मिल रहा है. टास्क के दौरान घरवालों में हाथापाई, छीनाझपटी, वॉइलेंस देखना अब दर्शकों के लिए नॉर्मल सा हो गया है. सलमान खान और बिग बॉस की डांट भी इन घरवालों को नहीं सुधार पाई है. बीते एपिसोड में करण कुंद्रा ने प्रतीक सहजपाल को पकड़कर नीचे जमीन में पटका. करण के इस एग्रेशन की निंदा हो रही है.

नेहा भसीन ने करण कुंद्रा पर साधा निशाना, चैनल से की ये अपील
प्रतीक सहजपाल की दोस्त नेहा भसीन ने उन्हें सपोर्ट किया है. नेहा ने करण पर निशाना साधते हुए बिग बॉस से अपील की है कि वो उनके खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लें. नेहा ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- डियर बिग बॉस हिंसा बिल्कुल ठीक नहीं है. आपके पास फुटेज है जिसमें साफ नजर आता है कि करण कुंद्रा ने जानबूझकर प्रतीक सहजपाल को पकड़ा और हिंसक तरीके से उन्हें नीचे गिराया. जीशान खान को मेरे सामने शो से बाहर किया गया था जिसने इस हिंसा का बस 10 प्रतिशत किया था. प्लीज एक अच्छा उदाहरण पेश करें. @Colorstv

बेटे आर्यन से ऑर्थर रोड जेल में मिले शाहरुख खान, 15 मिनट चली दोनों की मुलाकात
 

करण कुंद्रा के खिलाफ एक्शन की मांग
करण कुंद्रा को उनके इस हिंसक रवैये के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. करण ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. करण के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की डिमांड हो रही है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि करण कुंद्रा को वो सेंसिबल समझते थे. लेकिन जिस तरह से उन्होंने प्रतीक पर अटैक किया है वो भयावह है. तेजस्वी की भी क्लास लगाई जा रही है क्योंकि इस मैटर में करण का सपोर्ट किया था. यूजर्स मेकर्स और चैनल पर भी भड़क रहे हैं. 

Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates: ये 7 घरवाले हुए नॉमिनेट, प्राइज मनी घटने के खिलाफ जय भानुशाली
 

करण कुंद्रा ने बीते एपिसोड में टास्क के दौरान प्रतीक को ग्रैब कर उन्हें नीचे पटका था. तेजस्वी का कहना था कि करण ने ऐसा अपने बचाव में किया था. वहीं जय भानुशाली ने प्रतीक सहजपाल का सपोर्ट किया था. जय ने करण को समझाया था कि वे गलत थे. अब देखना होगा कि सलमान खान वीकेंड का वार में करण कुंद्रा को उनकी इस हरकत के लिए क्या कहते हैं? वैसे सबसे ज्यादा गौर करने वाली बात ये है कि प्रतीक सहजपाल ने करण कुंद्रा द्वारा की गई हिंसा का मुद्दा नहीं बनाया. 

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट