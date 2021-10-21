BB: प्रतीक के साथ हिंसा करने पर ट्रोल करण कुंद्रा, नेहा भसीन की मेकर्स से एक्शन की अपील

बिग बॉस के 15वें सीजन को अगर सबसे हिसात्मक सीजन कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा. शो में पहले हफ्ते से कंटेस्टेंट्स का फिजिकल एग्रेशन देखने को मिल रहा है. टास्क के दौरान घरवालों में हाथापाई, छीनाझपटी, वॉइलेंस देखना अब दर्शकों के लिए नॉर्मल सा हो गया है. सलमान खान और बिग बॉस की डांट भी इन घरवालों को नहीं सुधार पाई है. बीते एपिसोड में करण कुंद्रा ने प्रतीक सहजपाल को पकड़कर नीचे जमीन में पटका. करण के इस एग्रेशन की निंदा हो रही है.

नेहा भसीन ने करण कुंद्रा पर साधा निशाना, चैनल से की ये अपील

प्रतीक सहजपाल की दोस्त नेहा भसीन ने उन्हें सपोर्ट किया है. नेहा ने करण पर निशाना साधते हुए बिग बॉस से अपील की है कि वो उनके खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लें. नेहा ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- डियर बिग बॉस हिंसा बिल्कुल ठीक नहीं है. आपके पास फुटेज है जिसमें साफ नजर आता है कि करण कुंद्रा ने जानबूझकर प्रतीक सहजपाल को पकड़ा और हिंसक तरीके से उन्हें नीचे गिराया. जीशान खान को मेरे सामने शो से बाहर किया गया था जिसने इस हिंसा का बस 10 प्रतिशत किया था. प्लीज एक अच्छा उदाहरण पेश करें. @Colorstv

Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK.

You have the footage and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently.

Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example 🙏 @Colorstv — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) October 20, 2021

करण कुंद्रा के खिलाफ एक्शन की मांग

करण कुंद्रा को उनके इस हिंसक रवैये के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. करण ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. करण के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की डिमांड हो रही है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि करण कुंद्रा को वो सेंसिबल समझते थे. लेकिन जिस तरह से उन्होंने प्रतीक पर अटैक किया है वो भयावह है. तेजस्वी की भी क्लास लगाई जा रही है क्योंकि इस मैटर में करण का सपोर्ट किया था. यूजर्स मेकर्स और चैनल पर भी भड़क रहे हैं.

#JayBhanushali isn't in Good Terms With #PratikSehajpal From Day 1 ,

But Still He Stand For Pratik By Going Against His Own Frndz Teju & #KaranKundra



N That's the Reason ,

Jay Stands Against His Frndz too If they Are Wrong



Keep Going #JayWarriors @imjaybhanushali #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/Qb4fD4FZv8 — Official Jay Bhanushali FC (@TeamJayFC01) October 21, 2021

I used to think #KaranKundra was sensible and calm.. but the way he attacked #PratikSehajpal was horrible. Today he lost all of my respect. And even if pratik was Tejasswi's enemy she shouldn't have supported karan on this matter. — Shreyosi Sarkar (@ShreyosiSarkar) October 20, 2021

I mean wtf! How can #KaranKundra get so physical with #PratikSehajpal and still no action was taken? Upar se they are showing His Love angle promo? Wow man Kudos to such rules!👏👏👏 Can you please explain?@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND @realsehajpal #PratikFam — Shanvi 🔺 (@Shanvixoxo) October 20, 2021

WTF? #KaranKundra freaking slammed #PratikSehajpal down hard on a concrete?! 😠😱 Why didn't #BB15 call Karan out & show him the freaking door already? Kushal got kicked out for a slight push, but Kundra gets away with inflicting physical harm on Pratik?@BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 — ♡🍂Lulu (@Pinkishhue1) October 20, 2021

Will #KaranKundra be eliminated for this "Hinsa" like #ZeeshanKhan was?

Zeeshan did nothing compared to what Karan did to #PratikSehajpal

N shocked to see this lady #TejasswiPrakash was justifying this giving clever cover ups. Shameful#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #JayBhanushali https://t.co/lbgy42vxqc October 20, 2021

करण कुंद्रा ने बीते एपिसोड में टास्क के दौरान प्रतीक को ग्रैब कर उन्हें नीचे पटका था. तेजस्वी का कहना था कि करण ने ऐसा अपने बचाव में किया था. वहीं जय भानुशाली ने प्रतीक सहजपाल का सपोर्ट किया था. जय ने करण को समझाया था कि वे गलत थे. अब देखना होगा कि सलमान खान वीकेंड का वार में करण कुंद्रा को उनकी इस हरकत के लिए क्या कहते हैं? वैसे सबसे ज्यादा गौर करने वाली बात ये है कि प्रतीक सहजपाल ने करण कुंद्रा द्वारा की गई हिंसा का मुद्दा नहीं बनाया.