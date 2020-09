वरुण बडोला की कोविड रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव, पत्नी को कोरोना होने पर रोक दी थी शूटिंग

I TOOK THE COVID TEST AFTER MY WIFE TESTED POSITIVE. JUST RECEIVED MY RESULT AND... NEGATIVE... A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL WHO PRAYED FOR MY GOOD HEALTH. YOUR WISHES DO NOT JUST KEEP ME GOING, BUT ALIVE TOO. MY WIFE RAJESHWARI IS DOING FINE. WAITING FOR HER TO RECOVER.

