BB के घर से एविक्ट हुईं कविता कौशिक? इस कंटेस्टेंट के बेघर होने के भी चांस

Nominated contestant's of this week #RubinaDilaik #JasminBhasin #KavitaKaushik #NishantMalkani Ab #JaanKumarSanu ko bachane k liye bollo ya kuch bhi.. But Nishant to gayo.. Waise Jaan has performed better than Nishant this week @bigg_boss_review #BiggBoss14 #BB14

A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri 💥 (@mr_khabri) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:24am PDT