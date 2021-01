देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी ने सलमान खान को बताया गलत, कहा- मैं सर की बात से सहमत नहीं हूं

I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir. #AbhinavShukla has all the rights to put his https://t.co/GW6lF6A3IV should be only him to decide whom to support and whom https://t.co/OouhwkDx0a was his POV..what is wrong in it? #BB14 Accha kar raha hai toh karne do usee.. @BiggBoss