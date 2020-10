BB: पवित्रा ने रुबीना को सुनाया दिल का दर्द, एजाज से नहीं मिला रिस्पॉन्स

Kya dheere dheere badh rahi hai @pavitrapunia_ ki feelings for @eijazkhan? Drop a ❤️ if you want to see more of this jodi. Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @vootselect @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 13, 2020 at 2:00am PDT