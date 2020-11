BB: जैस्मिन के 'पागल' कहने पर निकले एजाज खान के आंसू, बोले- वो बच्ची नहीं है कोई

Playing a game beyond the game! You can keep him out of the task but you can't take task out of him! #EijazKhan #TeamEijaz Watch him on #BB everyday on ColorsTV and before TV on @vootselect #E #EK #Gabbar #GabbarKhan #GaabarInBB14 #GabbarKiGang #BB14 #WeekendKaVaar #Don #AbScenePaltega #BiggBoss14 #Colors #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #KhanSaab #BBlikeABoss @alygoni

A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan) on Nov 6, 2020 at 2:21am PST