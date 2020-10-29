BB: हंगामे के बाद ट्रोल हो रहीं जैस्मिन भसीन, यूजर्स बोले- वुमन कार्ड मत खेलो

बिग बॉस 14 के वर्ल्ड टूर टास्क में राहुल वैद्य और जैस्मिन भसीन के बीच खूब बहसबाजी हुई. जैस्मिन भसीन को बहुत गुस्सा आया. फूट-फूटकर रोईं. उन्होंने गुस्से में राहुल को गाली दी और उनके ऊपर पानी फेंका. जैस्मिन ने ये भी कहा कि मैं ऐसे लोगों पर थूकती हूं.

दरअसल, टास्क में रेड जोन वाले कंटेस्टेंट्स को ग्रीन जोन वाले कंटेस्टेंट के बैग लेने थे. इसी दौरान राहुल ने जैस्मिन से कहा कि 'उन्हें इंजरी हो जाएगी इसल‍िए वह बैग छोड़ दें'.

जैस्मिन को ये बात बुरी लगी. जैस्मिन का कहना है कि राहुल उन्हें धमका रहे थे. जैस्मिन का कहना है कि राहुल अपनी फ‍िजिकल स्ट्रेंथ की धमकी देकर मुझे डराने की कोश‍िश कर रहे थे. हालांकि, वहीं राहुल का कहना है कि उन्होंने कोई धमकी नहीं दी है. घर के कई सदस्य राहुल के साथ खड़े दिखे. कविता, पवित्रा, निक्की, जान, नैना राहुल के साथ खड़े दिखे.

ट्रोल हो रहीं जैस्मिन

वहीं जैस्मिन भी इसकी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि जैस्मिन ओवर रिएक्ट कर रही हैं. उनसे हार बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई.

एक यूजर ने लिखा- वुमन कार्ड खेल रही, ओवरएक्टिंग की दुकान, जैस्मिन. जैस्मिन हर समय वुमन कार्ड न खेलें. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- जैस्मिन ने कहा कि वो ऐसे लड़कों पर थूकती है. क्या हो अगर राहुल भी ऐसा ही करे तो? क्या कंटेस्टेंट्स तभी भी वैसे ही रिएक्ट करेंगे. एक यूजर ने लिखा- बैग खींचने में क्या गलत है? इस सब में जेंडर कहा से आ गया. जैस्मिन भसीन ने पिछला सीजन नहीं देखा क्या. ऐसे ही कई ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं.



Okay Have to agree that #JasminBhasin did overeact in the task. Rahul wasn’t threatening her, he was asking her to be careful #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #RahulVaidya — Vinci #TeamNeutral (@vinci1203) October 27, 2020

#JasminBhasin thinks she will win #BiggBoss14 by playing the woman card :)



Ek number ki Dramebaaz hai. Initially I thought she is genuine but she proved me wrong. Disappointed.#BiggBoss14 — Nitin Soni (@TheCurlyPoet) October 27, 2020

jese jese Episodes ja rahe wese wese hi I'm Loving this person. #RahulVaidya

WE STAND BY RAHUL VAIDYA ❤️



FAKE WOMEN CARD 👎 #Jasmine #Jasmin 👎 pic.twitter.com/EMkFviJpOR — RAHUL VAIDYA FANS🎸 (@RahulVaidyaFan) October 28, 2020

Is this the same #Jasmin bhasin who spoke about character and personality of #NikkiTamboli when the latter abused her..Wah re hypocricy #BB14 #RahulVaidya, more power to you. — sweeti singh vikram (@SweetiSghVikram) October 29, 2020

Rahul was right and Jasmin played woman card blatantly , vote whom you support ! #RahulVaidya #JasminBhasin #Jasmin #BiggBoss14 — Manav Bahl (@elitemanav) October 28, 2020

Woman card khelkar overacting ki dukaan #jashmin



Be strong #RahulVadiya bro💪 we are with you. — Abhishek Radhey Dwivedi (@dwivediradhey11) October 28, 2020

Full overacting by you #jashmin don't play woman card every time . — Abhishek Radhey Dwivedi (@dwivediradhey11) October 28, 2020

Just saw #JasminBhasin spitting while taking Rahul's name & she also said "Aisa ladko pe thukti hu me"



What if Rahul does the same thing? Will the contestant react the same way like they did today? I hate when a girl plays women card without any reason.👎#RahulVaidya you're 🔥 — Asim Riaz Official Fan Page 🌟 (@AsimRiazFP) October 27, 2020