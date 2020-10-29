scorecardresearch
 

BB: हंगामे के बाद ट्रोल हो रहीं जैस्मिन भसीन, यूजर्स बोले- वुमन कार्ड मत खेलो

टास्क के दौरान राहुल ने जैस्मिन से कहा कि 'उन्हें इंजरी हो जाएगी इसल‍िए वह बैग छोड़ दें'. जैस्मिन को ये बात बुरी लगी. जैस्मिन का कहना है कि राहुल उन्हें धमका रहे थे. राहुल अपनी फ‍िजिकल स्ट्रेंथ की धमकी देकर डराने की कोश‍िश कर रहे थे.

जैस्मिन भसीन

बिग बॉस 14 के वर्ल्ड टूर टास्क में राहुल वैद्य और जैस्मिन भसीन के बीच खूब बहसबाजी हुई. जैस्मिन भसीन को बहुत गुस्सा आया. फूट-फूटकर रोईं. उन्होंने गुस्से में राहुल को गाली दी और उनके ऊपर पानी फेंका. जैस्मिन ने ये भी कहा कि मैं ऐसे लोगों पर थूकती हूं.

दरअसल, टास्क में रेड जोन वाले कंटेस्टेंट्स को ग्रीन जोन वाले कंटेस्टेंट के बैग लेने थे. इसी दौरान राहुल ने जैस्मिन से कहा कि 'उन्हें इंजरी हो जाएगी इसल‍िए वह बैग छोड़ दें'. 

जैस्मिन को ये बात बुरी लगी. जैस्मिन का कहना है कि राहुल उन्हें धमका रहे थे. जैस्मिन का कहना है कि राहुल अपनी फ‍िजिकल स्ट्रेंथ की धमकी देकर मुझे डराने की कोश‍िश कर रहे थे. हालांकि, वहीं राहुल का कहना है कि उन्होंने कोई धमकी नहीं दी है. घर के कई सदस्य राहुल के साथ खड़े दिखे. कविता, पवित्रा, निक्की, जान, नैना राहुल के साथ खड़े दिखे.

ट्रोल हो रहीं जैस्मिन

वहीं जैस्मिन भी इसकी वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि जैस्मिन ओवर रिएक्ट कर रही हैं. उनसे हार बर्दाश्त नहीं हुई.

एक यूजर ने लिखा- वुमन कार्ड खेल रही, ओवरएक्टिंग की दुकान, जैस्मिन. जैस्मिन हर समय वुमन कार्ड न खेलें. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- जैस्मिन ने कहा कि वो ऐसे लड़कों पर थूकती है. क्या हो अगर राहुल भी ऐसा ही करे तो? क्या कंटेस्टेंट्स तभी भी वैसे ही रिएक्ट करेंगे. एक यूजर ने लिखा- बैग खींचने में क्या गलत है? इस सब में जेंडर कहा से आ गया. जैस्मिन भसीन ने पिछला सीजन नहीं देखा क्या. ऐसे ही कई ट्वीट किए जा रहे हैं.
 

 

